‘A true gentleman on and off the pitch’: Tributes pour in for shinty star and Nairn fan Peter Gow

A devoted sports fan who died during a Highland League match is being remembered as a “true gentleman”.

Shinty legend Peter Gow fell ill while watching his beloved Nairn County take on Brechin City on Saturday.

The match at Station Park was cancelled at half time as paramedics raced to his aid.

Despite their best efforts, the 65-year-old died at the scene.

Highland sports fan fall silent in memory of ‘loyal’ fan

Tributes have been pouring in from former teammates, friends and clubs across the north, paying homage to his love and devotion to football and shinty.

Peter played for a number of clubs, including Caberfeidh Shinty Club.

He went on to win a North Division 4 winners’ medal in 1981 before moving to Lochaber Camanachd Club.

He also served as a player, coach, committee member and president at Inverness Shinty Club.

Roddy Gillies played alongside Peter during their time at Inverness.

Describing him as “legend”, he led the tributes, writing: “Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Peter Gow at this sad time.

“I got to know Peter when he joined Inverness Shinty Club, where we played together for years.

“A true gentleman on and off the pitch.

“Became a Legend with Inverness and the many posts he held with the club throughout the years. Always loved a chat. Taken far too soon.”

William Corbett said he was “gutted” to hear of his passing, describing him as a “top bloke” who was always up for some friendly banter.

He added: “He was a legendary figure, both at his beloved Nairn County and off course, the shinty world where he was involved for many years.

“He will be sadly missed. I’ll miss our friendly banter from over the years. Rest easy Pete.

“Thoughts are with Dot and family and everyone at Nairn County at this sad time.”

‘Peter Gow was one of a kind’

Away from the pitch, Peter – who was nicknamed “the hermit” – was a partner with Utility Warehouse.

Fellow partner Katie Miller spoke of Peter’s “sharp wit and big heart”.

She wrote: “Peter Gow was one of a kind. A true character with a sharp wit, a big heart, and a knack for making everyone around him laugh.

“For over 25 years, he poured his energy and passion into his Utility Warehouse business, working part-time but leaving a full-time impression on everyone he met.

“He had the nickname “the hermit,” though none of us ever really got to the bottom of why.

“Peter was the sort of man who’d make you laugh in one breath and think deeply in the next.

“This week he passed away doing what he loved most – watching and supporting local sport.

“It’s a small comfort knowing he left this world surrounded by the kind of community spirit he embodied every day.

“Peter will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. His humour, loyalty, and genuine warmth touched so many lives across the Highlands and beyond.

“Rest easy, Peter.

“You’ve left behind laughter, friendship, and one hell of a legacy.”

Highland football club ‘devastated’ by fans passing

Kevin Reid, chairman of Nairn County Football Club, said Peter will be “greatly missed”, particularly among their band of loyal supporters in the stands.

He wrote: “Everyone at the club is devastated at the sad passing of Peter Gow.

“Saturday was a difficult day for the Nairn County family, as we tragically lost Peter.

“He was a huge supporter of the club, a previous Nairn County Fan of the Year winner, and long-time sponsor for not just the first team, but our youth teams as well.

“As a club, our thoughts are with both Dot and Peter’s family, and we are all here to offer any help to them during this sad ​time.”

Members of Fort William Football Club also expressed their sadness following his passing.

Their statement reads: “Everyone associated with Fort William FC would like to send our condolences to our friends at Nairn County following the sad passing of Peter Gow, a true football and shinty man, a well-known face at Claggan who will be missed by all who knew him.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Shinty clubs remember ‘true friend’

Staff at Caberfeidh Shinty Club spoke of Peter’s love for the game and his former teammates.

They wrote: “Caberfeidh Shinty Club is saddened to hear that former player and Shinty stalwart Peter Gow has passed away whilst attending a football match in Nairn.

“Peter was a frequent visitor to Castle Leod and enjoyed getting the craic with his former teammates.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Dot, his wife, family and friends at this sad time.”

And Newtonmore Camanachd Club described Peter as a “great ambassador” for the sport.

“Peter was a great ambassador for the sport, a champion of the women’s game and a true friend across the shinty community,” they wrote.

“Many of us at Newtonmore had the pleasure of spending time with Peter during the Women’s Camanachd Association finals, held at the Eilan.

“He was proud to sponsored the player of the match awards and most recently when he joined us at The Balavil Hotel for our Camanachd Cup celebrations.

“Everyone at the Club sends their sincere condolences to all at Caberfeidh Shinty Club, the WCA and Peter’s family and friends.

“Rest easy Peter.”