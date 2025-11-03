Police concerned for welfare of missing teenager from Inverness

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Inverness.

Finlay Mackenzie was last seen in the Abriachan area at about 8.10am this morning.

Police have said they are concerned for his welfare.

An appeal for information from the public has been shared by officers.

Finlay is described as being 5ft tall with short dark brown hair.

It is not know what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Sergeant Lewis MacLeod said: “We are concerned for Finlay’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible to make sure he is safe.

“I’d ask that anyone who has seen Finlay, or has any information on where he may be, speak to officers as soon as possible.

“Additionally, I’d urge anyone in the Abriachan area to keep a look out for someone matching Finlay’s description.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0600 of November 3.