Body discovered in Inverurie as estate entrance sealed off

The body of a man has been found in Inverurie.

Police were called to an area near the Keith Hall estate shortly before 7am on Monday November 3.

There was a significant police presence in the area, with the entrance to the estate closed off on the road leading to Kingoodie.

Officers are standing guard and a police cordon is in place.

Police confirmed the body of a man had been discovered.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.55am on Monday November 3, the body of a man was found in the Keithhall Road area of Inverurie.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”