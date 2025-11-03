News Body discovered in Inverurie as estate entrance sealed off The man's death is not being treated as suspicious. By Ellie Milne November 3 2025, 1:53 pm November 3 2025, 1:53 pm Share Body discovered in Inverurie as estate entrance sealed off Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6885619/body-found-police-inverurie/ Copy Link 0 comment Police have cordoned off an area near the Keith Hall estate. Image: DC Thomson. The body of a man has been found in Inverurie. Police were called to an area near the Keith Hall estate shortly before 7am on Monday November 3. There was a significant police presence in the area, with the entrance to the estate closed off on the road leading to Kingoodie. Officers are standing guard and a police cordon is in place. Police in attendance in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Police confirmed the body of a man had been discovered. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.55am on Monday November 3, the body of a man was found in the Keithhall Road area of Inverurie. “There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
