Beach food truck owners’ plea for street lighting after generator theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Beach food truck owners’ plea for street lighting after generator theft

The beach business community have spoken of their safety fears due to an increase in criminal activity in the area.

By Ross Hempseed
The Foodstory food truck at Aberdeen beach.
Foodstory are concerned they might be next. Image: DC Thomson.

Food truck owners at Aberdeen Beach are on edge after one of their own was targeted by thieves who stole a valuable generator.

Danielle Smith of Sweet Toots Cakery alerted other food truck owners to the crime after it was taken on November 1.

Like most businesses along the Esplanade, she uses a generator for power, and has it secured within a plastic container beside her van.

She posted on social media to let people know that she is working hard to reopen for Bonfire Night.

She wrote: “I’m not going give them the satisfaction of hurting me or my business.”

But the theft has left food businesses at the beach on edge and asking Aberdeen City Council for help.

Police confirmed they are investigating the theft.

The Sweet Toots Cakery van, in its pink and white livery. The generator was secured within a plastic box to the left.
Sweet Toots Cakery had their generator stolen at the weekend. Image: DC Thomson.

Derek Park from Croque told The Press and Journal nothing like this has happened in the two years he has been at the beach.

Thieves did target Clan Cancer Support’s coffee van in Westburn Park earlier this year, stealing its generator.

Boxing gym boss Rod Mathers came to the charity’s aid to get them back up and running.

Mr Park said: “Unfortunately, this is a new thing that is happening.

“I think during summer there was a lot of campervans in the area and a lot of people coming and going .

“Now it is much quieter and thieves are taking the opportunity to strike when no one is around.

Derek says it is “just luck” he hasn’t been targeted as every business has a generator that is vital to their business.

Generator stolen from food truck on Aberdeen beach

He says the food truck owners have formed a close-knit community and this has left them on edge.

“It definitely makes me nervous, but also disheartened,” he told us.

“Businesses like us are very fragile as it is.

“We are parked by the North Sea, faced with the wind, and of course footfall is down during the colder months.”

Derek says he “loves” the community aspect at the beach but described it as “vulnerable”.

“I think more could be done to secure the area better,” he explains

“There is no lighting or security cameras, so I am always wary.

“And these thefts haven’t helped.”

Derek Park, arms crossed, outside his Croque food van. It's logo is a man biting into a croque.
Derek Park from Croque hasn’t heard of any thefts like this in the two years he has been at the beach. Image: DC Thomson.

Sandy McKinnon from Foodstory has also been left anxious after the recent thefts – and fears it’s not just generators being targeted.

Suspecting fuel was being taken from his tanks, he has decided to leave them empty overnight.

The stretch of beach where many of the food trucks are stationed is not covered by any street lighting.

And Sandy is pleading for the council to intervene and assist the businesses.

Businesses ‘vulnerable’ due to lack of people and lighting at night

It will benefit more than just businesses, he says, as during the colder months people struggle to navigate between Footdee and the Beach Boulevard Retail Park.

He said: “There isn’t much security round here so it doesn’t feel the safest.

“It’s absolutely pitch black at night because there’s no street lights.

“Generators can be very expensive so the financial hit could be huge if one gets stolen.”

Sandy is hopeful the thefts could be “a catalyst for change”.

The La Casa Burrito van, which offers Mexican street food. Signs illustrate how to build your burrito.
Stuart McKenzie for La Casa Burrito has invested in extra security. Image: DC Thomson.

Stuart McKenzie from La Casa Burrito has bought extra locks and chains for added security.

Sea Biscuit Sauna owner Debbie Thornton, meanwhile, said the area needs “bins, electricity and lighting”.

“It would just make it more comfortable for the businesses to have these things,” she said.

“The community is very strong here and we look after each other.

“I’ve been here two years and we had very few problems till now.”

In the longer term, the owners would like to see electricity hookups introduced, but these could prove expensive and so, for now, they will continue to rely on generators.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

Conversation