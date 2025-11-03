REVEALED: The six beauty spots that won Aberdeen a Britain in Bloom gold medal

Six stunning spots helped the Granite City achieve gold in the ‘Small City and City’ category in the Britain in Bloom competition.

Judges were in Aberdeen in August, touring the city’s brightest spots and finest flower displays.

Community organisations, Friends groups, residents and council gardening and grounds staff all contributed to the accolade.

The annual awards, held on October 31, showcased the moment their hard work finally came to full bloom.

The victory adds to The Granite City’s long record of success, with the city earning a medal in either Britain in Bloom or Beautiful Scotland every year since 2008.

Aberdeen has been a consistent front-runner since the Britain in Bloom competition began in 1964, having most recently claimed gold in 2023.

The seven locations that won Aberdeen gold

After touring Aberdeen, the judges were in awe of its naturally stunning landscape throughout.

They started with a visit to Duthie Park and a tour of the community garden at the Duthie Park Ranger Station.

They met with community groups and organisations from across the city, who then joined them on a stroll around the David Welch Winter Gardens.

Other locations on the tour included:

Schoolchildren-designed flower beds on Great Southern Road

Victoria Park

Westburn Park

Old Aberdeen

Seaton Park

Lord Provost thrilled with Britain in Bloom win

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Dr David Cameron was delighted with the gold win at the Britain in Bloom awards, describing at as “special”.

He is encouraging everyone to visit and see for themselves just how beautiful these award-winning places are.

He said: “We are over the moon about winning Britain in Bloom.

“It’s such a tribute to our hard-working gardeners and greenkeepers, as well as all the amazing community organisations, groups, and individuals who help to continue make Aberdeen’s green spaces beautiful.”

‘It’s very exciting’ says councillor

Aberdeen City Council’s Bloom Champion, Councillor Neil MacGregor, said: “It’s very exciting we won gold.

“Many congratulations and thanks to our staff and volunteers who did a brilliant job to ensure we came out top in our category.”

The councillor also congratulated the other category winners, calling their successes “all well-deserved wins.”