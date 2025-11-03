REVEALED: The six beauty spots that won Aberdeen a Britain in Bloom gold medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVEALED: The six beauty spots that won Aberdeen a Britain in Bloom gold medal

Judges visited the Granite City to tour some of the city’s gardens and enjoy its finest flower displays.

By Regan Parsons
Purple flowers.
Six vibrant locations across the Granite City helped Aberdeen secure gold. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Six stunning spots helped the Granite City achieve gold in the ‘Small City and City’ category in the Britain in Bloom competition.

Judges were in Aberdeen in August, touring the city’s brightest spots and finest flower displays.

Community organisations, Friends groups, residents and council gardening and grounds staff all contributed to the accolade.

The annual awards, held on October 31, showcased the moment their hard work finally came to full bloom.

The victory adds to The Granite City’s long record of success, with the city earning a medal in either Britain in Bloom or Beautiful Scotland every year since 2008.

Aberdeen has been a consistent front-runner since the Britain in Bloom competition began in 1964, having most recently claimed gold in 2023.

A riot of colour greeted the judges, with purples, pinks, reds and oranges.
The judges were presented with a vibrant array of colour throughout Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The seven locations that won Aberdeen gold

After touring Aberdeen, the judges were in awe of its naturally stunning landscape throughout.

They started with a visit to Duthie Park and a tour of the community garden at the Duthie Park Ranger Station.

The bandstand at Duthie Park.
Duthie Park was one of seven locations across Aberdeen that contributed to the city’s gold win. Image: Aberdeen City Council

They met with community groups and organisations from across the city, who then joined them on a stroll around the David Welch Winter Gardens.

Other locations on the tour included:

  • Schoolchildren-designed flower beds on Great Southern Road
  • Victoria Park
  • Westburn Park
  • Old Aberdeen
  • Seaton Park
Vibrant flowerbeds, bright hanging baskets and carefully trimmed hedges at Seaton Park.
Cathedral walk in Seaton Park played a major part towards the win. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Lord Provost thrilled with Britain in Bloom win

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Dr David Cameron was delighted with the gold win at the Britain in Bloom awards, describing at as “special”.

He is encouraging everyone to visit and see for themselves just how beautiful these award-winning places are.

The Lord Provost, wearing his chain of office, in front of the Aberdeen sign at Union Terrace gardens.
Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron thanked everyone’s contribution. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “We are over the moon about winning Britain in Bloom.

“It’s such a tribute to our hard-working gardeners and greenkeepers, as well as all the amazing community organisations, groups, and individuals who help to continue make Aberdeen’s green spaces beautiful.”

‘It’s very exciting’ says councillor

Aberdeen City Council’s Bloom Champion, Councillor Neil MacGregor, said: “It’s very exciting we won gold.

Councillor Neil MacGregor, wearing an SNP rosette.
Aberdeen City Councillor Neil MacGregor was delighted with the win.

“Many congratulations and thanks to our staff and volunteers who did a brilliant job to ensure we came out top in our category.”

The councillor also congratulated the other category winners, calling their successes “all well-deserved wins.”

