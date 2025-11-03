Exotic monkeys found as police officers conduct raid on decaying Caithness house

Highland police officers discovered a “menagerie” of exotic animals, including monkeys, after a raid on a remote property in Caithness.

A team from the Wick station discovered Marmoset monkeys, as well as parrots, pigs and horses, being kept in one of the “worst houses” they have ever visited.

The animals were being kept in a shed with only a partial roof, which exposed them to the “harsh” Caithness weather.

Officers, who were being filmed for the BBC programme Highland Cops, executed a warrant to seize a number of animals after a tip about out of control animals being kept there.

They visited the property wearing riot gear, where they encountered the “unbelievable” menagerie.

The show revealed that the animals were loved by their owner, but made clear she had been unable to adequately care for them.

The property was situated on a “remote stretch of coast”.

A warrant to search the ramshackle home was granted after a dog attack by a Belgian Malinois in the Caithness area.

Police intended to seize the dog, along with a number of other animals they suspected were being kept there in “bad conditions”.

The dog handling team was sent in riot equipment, including special shields that can discharge electric shocks to dangerous animals.

The episode followed the officers as they arrived at the property, alongside the SSPCA, where they were confronted by the property’s owner.

She asked them: “So you’ve come to kill my Belgian Malinois?

“Shoot him, aren’t you? You’re just going to kill him.”

After some noise and commotion the dog in question was taken away.

Officers assured the woman that a vet was on their way as they continued into the property.

Inside, the house was described by the sergeant as “the worst he’d ever been in”.

The team found a number of different animals on site, including pigs, dogs and horses.

Sergeant Todd said “he didn’t know” to describe his surroundings.

The shed was full of cages containing different animals including tropical birds and the Marmoset monkeys.

The ceiling was open, exposing the animals to the Caithness weather.

Officers also noted the “overwhelming” smell of animal faeces.

On the show, the sergeant said: “This was the worst house I’d ever been in.

“The roof had caved in, there were tiles missing on the roof that she was living out of.

“One wall was completely missing, and exposed to the elements.”

The condition of the house and subsequent interaction with the owner gave rise to concerns for the woman’s safety.

Other incidents in the programme

Three horses and two pigs remained in the woman’s care, but the Highland Cops episode revealed the remaining animals were seized by the SSPCA to be rehomed.

Officers remained with the woman in question to ensure her wellbeing.

Speaking on the seizure, sergeant Todd added: “She clearly loves all these animals.

“This is the worst part of our job. But, it’s for the best.”

Elsewhere on the show, cops responded to a variety of incidents across the Highlands.

The episode follows the discovery of barman Rodrigo Falcon whose body was sadly found in Aviemore after he was reported missing in December 2022.

Officers also carry out a raid on a drug dealer in Inverness and face down a rowdy bank holiday crowd in the town.

The full programme can be watched on BBC iPlayer, with future episodes also live on television on BBC Scotland on Sunday evenings.