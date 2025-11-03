Woman, 86, dies in hospital three days after Fraserburgh crash

An 86-year-old woman has died in hospital three days after being involved in a crash in Fraserburgh.

Emergency services were called to the car park of the Co-op on Albert Drive at about 11.30am on Thursday October 30.

The crash involved a pedestrian and a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

The woman was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Sunday November 2.

She has been named by police as Kathleen Reid.

Her family has asked for privacy.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are asking anyone who can assist with our investigation who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“If you can help or have dash-cam footage, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1348 of Thursday October 30.”