Vovem restaurant on Union Street to reopen this week

Aberdeen steakhouse Vovem will reopen to customers this week, more than a year after it was hit by a devastating fire.

Much of the Union Street-premises was gutted, notably the restaurant’s kitchen, during the fierce blaze on September 26, 2024.

Dozens of firefighters battled the flames, as surrounding businesses were evacuated for safety.

More than a year on from that fire, Vovem’s owners PB Devco have confirmed the restaurant will reopen to patrons on Thursday November 6 at 5pm.

Vovem steakhouse to reopen this week

Vovem was well-known for its steaks and drinks and was a very popular culinary hotspot in the city before the fire.

The fire destroyed much of the kitchen and the restaurant, resulting in the business operating as a bar while repairs took place.

It has since advertised itself as a wine and cocktail bar, but began teasing the restaurant’s reopening this autumn.

Now, Vovem is back with a sleek new look as advertised on the restaurant’s social media page.

Much of the decor is in shades of black, grey and wood, with a series of skylights allowing natural light to flow into the space.