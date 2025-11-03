Vovem restaurant on Union Street to reopen this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Vovem restaurant on Union Street to reopen this week

The restaurant was ravaged by a fire in September 2024 and has since been operating as just a bar.

By Ross Hempseed
The exterior of Vovem on Union Street.
Vovem will reopen within days, allowing customers to see its sleek new look. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen steakhouse Vovem will reopen to customers this week, more than a year after it was hit by a devastating fire.

Much of the Union Street-premises was gutted, notably the restaurant’s kitchen, during the fierce blaze on September 26, 2024.

Dozens of firefighters battled the flames, as surrounding businesses were evacuated for safety.

More than a year on from that fire, Vovem’s owners PB Devco have confirmed the restaurant will reopen to patrons on Thursday November 6 at 5pm.

Much of the back building was destroyed in the fire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Vovem steakhouse to reopen this week

Vovem was well-known for its steaks and drinks and was a very popular culinary hotspot in the city before the fire.

The fire destroyed much of the kitchen and the restaurant, resulting in the business operating as a bar while repairs took place.

The exterior of Vovem, with firefighters and a fire engine in the foreground.
The kitchen, to the rear of the building, bore the brunt of the fire back in September 2024. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

It has since advertised itself as a wine and cocktail bar, but began teasing the restaurant’s reopening this autumn.

Now, Vovem is back with a sleek new look as advertised on the restaurant’s social media page.

Much of the decor is in shades of black, grey and wood, with a series of skylights allowing natural light to flow into the space.

Conversation