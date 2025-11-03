News Vovem restaurant on Union Street to reopen this week The restaurant was ravaged by a fire in September 2024 and has since been operating as just a bar. By Ross Hempseed November 3 2025, 5:44 pm November 3 2025, 5:44 pm Share Vovem restaurant on Union Street to reopen this week Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6885971/vovem-restaurant-on-union-street-to-reopen-this-week/ Copy Link 0 comment Vovem will reopen within days, allowing customers to see its sleek new look. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Aberdeen steakhouse Vovem will reopen to customers this week, more than a year after it was hit by a devastating fire. Much of the Union Street-premises was gutted, notably the restaurant’s kitchen, during the fierce blaze on September 26, 2024. Dozens of firefighters battled the flames, as surrounding businesses were evacuated for safety. More than a year on from that fire, Vovem’s owners PB Devco have confirmed the restaurant will reopen to patrons on Thursday November 6 at 5pm. Much of the back building was destroyed in the fire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Vovem steakhouse to reopen this week Vovem was well-known for its steaks and drinks and was a very popular culinary hotspot in the city before the fire. The fire destroyed much of the kitchen and the restaurant, resulting in the business operating as a bar while repairs took place. The kitchen, to the rear of the building, bore the brunt of the fire back in September 2024. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson. It has since advertised itself as a wine and cocktail bar, but began teasing the restaurant’s reopening this autumn. Now, Vovem is back with a sleek new look as advertised on the restaurant’s social media page. Much of the decor is in shades of black, grey and wood, with a series of skylights allowing natural light to flow into the space.
