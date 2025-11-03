A96 blocked after crash near Tyrebagger Hill

The A96 is currently blocked after a crash near Tyrebagger Hill.

Traffic is building up on the busy Aberdeen and Inverurie route, after an incident that was reported around 4pm.

One lane of the road has been shut at this time.

Vehicles involved in the crash are currently awaiting recovery from the emergency services.

Traffic Scotland said: “Due to an ongoing collision traffic slowing tonight Westbound from Craibstone Roundabout.

“The route is partially blocked in both directions with vehicles awaiting recovery.

“An approximate 10 minute delay at this time.”

The exact nature of the incident is unknown.

Police have been contacted.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

