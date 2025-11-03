Two arrested after over £100k worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeenshire

Two men have been arrested after £109,000 worth of drugs were found in Aberdeenshire.

Officers say they stopped a vehicle in the Summerfield Terrace area of the Granite City on Friday October 31.

They discovered a quantity of cocaine.

That led to a further raid to a property in Eigie Walk, Balmedie, where more cocaine was found, together with a quantity of cannabis.

Two men, both aged 30, were arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week.

Police have urged the public to report any further suspicious activity they may spot.

Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “These recoveries highlight our commitment to tackling dangerous and illegal drugs in our local communities.

“We are determined to protect the public from this harmful criminality by disrupting the drugs trade and preventing their manufacture and distribution.

“Information from the public is crucial.

“We will continue to act on information we receive and ask anyone with information or concerns to call us on 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.