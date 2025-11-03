News Car collides with North Anderson Drive barrier in rush hour crash The road was temporarily closed by the incident. By Graham Fleming November 3 2025, 6:29 pm November 3 2025, 6:29 pm Share Car collides with North Anderson Drive barrier in rush hour crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6886055/north-anderson-drive-rush-hour-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The car collided with a crash barrier. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson A car has collided with a road barrier on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen. Pictures taken on the busy Granite City route show a red Honda with front end damage. Police were in attendance, along with a vehicle recovery team. The accident was reported at around 5pm, at the roundabout near the Harlaw Playing Fields. The car has broken through the barrier. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson A section of the barrier was flattened in the incident and the road was temporarily closed. It has now fully reopened. The road has since reopened. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson It is not known whether anyone was injured. Police have been contacted.
