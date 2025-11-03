Car collides with North Anderson Drive barrier in rush hour crash

A car has collided with a road barrier on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.

Pictures taken on the busy Granite City route show a red Honda with front end damage.

Police were in attendance, along with a vehicle recovery team.

The accident was reported at around 5pm, at the roundabout near the Harlaw Playing Fields.

A section of the barrier was flattened in the incident and the road was temporarily closed.

It has now fully reopened.

It is not known whether anyone was injured.

Police have been contacted.