News

Man arrested and charged after two women assaulted in Inverness

The 21-year-old is understood to have been found with injuries elsewhere in the city following the incident.

By Graham Fleming
A police car is parked on a road with fallen leaves, with cars parked on the left.
A man has been arrested and charged. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of two women in Inverness.

The attack is said to have taken place in the Carbisdale Gardens area, in the south of the city, on Friday October 31.

A man, who was later found with injuries in Muirtown Street, near the city centre, was arrested in connection with the incident.

The 21-year-old is due to appear in court this week.

The condition of the women is unknown.

A police spokesperson: “A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of two women in the Carbisdale Gardens area of Inverness on Friday October 31.”

Officers sealed off a property on Muirtown Street, at the city’s Telford Roundabout shortly after 7am on Friday.

The entrances to two flats were cordoned-off with blue and white tape, and officers were seen on guard in the area around the property.

Blood was found on the front door step.

Conversation