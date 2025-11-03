Section of A90 closed after crash near Stonehaven

A section of the A90 is currently closed after a crash near Stonehaven.

The emergency services are in attendance at an incident on the New Mains of Ury slip road onto the AWPR after a crash reported at about 7.45pm.

The road is closed in both directions and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Traffic Scotland said: “The Northbound New Mains Of Ury Off-Slip to the AWPR

is currently closed due to a collision.

“The emergency services are at scene.

“Further updates to come.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.