Former Married at First Sight UK couple Sarah and Dean reunite for ‘homestay’ weekend in Aberdeen

Sarah Gillanders and her on-screen husband Dean Vary have reunited for a weekend in Aberdeen, following their stint on Married at First Sight UK.

Although the couple chose to leave the television relationship experiment early, it seems they have nonetheless formed a lasting friendship.

Aberdonian recruitment consultant Sarah was matched with Dean, a team building host from London, on the latest series of the hit Channel 4 show.

After meeting at the altar, the pair struggled to build a romantic connection during filming.

Amid ups and downs, Sarah described Dean as “amazing” and “an absolute gem” throughout the experiment.

But after weeks of trials and tears, the couple decided to call time on their relationship mid-way through the experiment.

Now, despite the lack of romance, it seems the duo have formed a fantastic friendship following the experience.

While the remaining newlyweds on the show take part in homestays this week, Sarah and Dean also had their own home visit, with Dean spending the weekend in Aberdeen.

Both Dean and Sarah shared pictures of their visit on Instagram.

Dean wrote: “With all the home visits, I thought I’d pop up to Aberdeen.

“Play some golf, watch some darts (in fancy dress) and see Sarah!”

The pair seemed to enjoy their weekend together, with a trip to play golf with Sarah’s dad and a visit to the P&J live to watch darts – while dressed up as babies.

Other pictures on Instagram show the grinning pair dressed in matching burgundy outfits and out for a meal together.

Sarah’s caption on the pictures read: “Meanwhile…we did our own home stays!

“When Dean came to Scotland. Golf, darts and fancy dress. What a fun weekend we had.”