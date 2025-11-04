Former Married at First Sight UK couple Sarah and Dean reunite for ‘homestay’ weekend in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Married at First Sight UK couple Sarah and Dean reunite for ‘homestay’ weekend in Aberdeen

By Abbie Duncan
Sarah and Dean from Married at First Sight UK raise a toast to each other while enjoying a meal in Aberdeen..
Sarah and Dean enjoyed a weekend together in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied

Sarah Gillanders and her on-screen husband Dean Vary have reunited for a weekend in Aberdeen, following their stint on Married at First Sight UK.

Although the couple chose to leave the television relationship experiment early, it seems they have nonetheless formed a lasting friendship.

Aberdonian recruitment consultant Sarah was matched with Dean, a team building host from London, on the latest series of the hit Channel 4 show.

After meeting at the altar, the pair struggled to build a romantic connection during filming.

Sarah and Dean from Married at First Sight UK enjoy a golf outing with Sarah's dad. The trio are wearing baseball caps.
The former Married at First Sight contestants went golfing in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied

Amid ups and downs, Sarah described Dean as “amazing” and “an absolute gem” throughout the experiment.

But after weeks of trials and tears, the couple decided to call time on their relationship mid-way through the experiment.

Now, despite the lack of romance, it seems the duo have formed a fantastic friendship following the experience.

While the remaining newlyweds on the show take part in homestays this week, Sarah and Dean also had their own home visit, with Dean spending the weekend in Aberdeen.

Sarah in burgundy dress and Dean in a similarly-coloured polo shirt. The pair are smiling for the camera.
Although their marriage didn’t work out, the pair have formed a strong friendship. Image: Supplied.

Both Dean and Sarah shared pictures of their visit on Instagram.

Dean wrote: “With all the home visits, I thought I’d pop up to Aberdeen.

“Play some golf, watch some darts (in fancy dress) and see Sarah!”

The pair seemed to enjoy their weekend together, with a trip to play golf with Sarah’s dad and a visit to the P&J live to watch darts – while dressed up as babies.

The couple in baby costumes at P&J Live - Dean in pink and Sarah in blue. They are each holding a teddy bear.
Sarah and Dean also dressed up as babies for a trip to the darts. Image: Supplied

Other pictures on Instagram show the grinning pair dressed in matching burgundy outfits and out for a meal together.

Sarah’s caption on the pictures read: “Meanwhile…we did our own home stays!

“When Dean came to Scotland. Golf, darts and fancy dress. What a fun weekend we had.”

Dean, in pink shorts and Sarah in all white outfit, arms outstretched on the golf course in Aberdeenshire. It is a bright and sunny day, with a clear sky behind them.
Sarah took Dean golfing during his trip to the Granite City. Image: Supplied.

