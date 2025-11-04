North east events firms forced to chase Banff magician for thousands after no shows: ‘He made the money disappear’

A Banff magician has vowed to pay back any events organisers he left in the lurch after failing to turn up to magic shows around the north-east.

Dean Spruce, who runs entertainment company Divine Magic alongside wife Vicky McCann, took thousands of pounds in payments but failed to show up.

Charities and small businesses are among those understood to have been let down by the performer.

Some of those who hired Spruce were then forced to agonisingly claw back lost monies over the course of months.

A number say they have still to be compensated.

The magician was issued a police warning after a string of incidents recorded between June and December 2023.

He has since been accused of taking a further £300 from Aberlour Festival organisers just last month.

Over 100 children were left disappointed after he failed to appear.

Events held in the likes of Tain, Crathes, Inverurie, Laurencekirk, and Inverness have all been left disappointed by his tardy behaviour.

Complainers said he was known to use excuses like he was in a “car accident,” “had Covid” or was in “hospital with broken ribs” to get out of engagements.

But he was later found to be at events that were evidently double-booked.

Event organiser had to claw back money

Laura Ripley, who owns Aberdeen-based Northern Frights, booked Spruce for three nights in December 2023.

She was forced to claw back over £1,000 “in dribs and drabs” over the course of several months.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Laura said: “What I would say is I’m very disappointed in the companies who continued to use him after being made aware of what he was doing to small companies and charities.

“There were multiple dates when he was at my event or others that he lied to one of us about why he wasn’t there.

“He has been doing it for years, so his apologies are a joke.

“Dean knows fine well what he’s doing and I believe the police have spoken to him many times.”

She added: “The only trick he was any good at was making peoples’ money disappear.

“He just seems to keep getting away with it.”

Elsewhere, Garioch Heritage Centre were left £350 out of pocket after a no-show in 2023.

And Dreamtime Events in Kirriemuir claim they are due money owed for another non-appearance.

Police confirmed they arrested a man back in December 2023. They also said he had been issued with an official warning.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received reports of fraud committed between June and December 2023.

“Extensive inquiries were carried out and one man was arrested, released and issued with a recorded police warning.”

Apology from Banff magician

We approached Mr Spruce and he issued an apology.

He said: “I am sorry about missing the Garioch booking in 2023, and I thought this had been refunded.

“I will look into this and get it sorted as soon as possible.

“Northern frights were refunded a couple of years ago and I am very sorry.

“If monies are owed please contact me and I will get them repaid.

“All business decisions were done by me personally and have nothing to do with Victoria and I take sole responsibility.”