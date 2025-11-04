North east events firms forced to chase Banff magician for thousands after no shows: ‘He made the money disappear’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

North east events firms forced to chase Banff magician for thousands after no shows: ‘He made the money disappear’

Dean Spruce has been forced to apologise, and has asked all owed money to 'get in touch'.

By Graham Fleming
A performer in a red blazer holds a microphone and a chain, smiling slightly. Union Jack bunting hangs in the background.
North-east companies have been forced to chase money from Mr Spruce.

A Banff magician has vowed to pay back any events organisers he left in the lurch after failing to turn up to magic shows around the north-east.

Dean Spruce, who runs entertainment company Divine Magic alongside wife Vicky McCann, took thousands of pounds in payments but failed to show up.

Charities and small businesses are among those understood to have been let down by the performer.

Some of those who hired Spruce were then forced to agonisingly claw back lost monies over the course of months.

A number say they have still to be compensated.

The magician was issued a police warning after a string of incidents recorded between June and December 2023.

Headshot of a fair-skinned man with long hair, a beard, and a mustache. He is wearing a red jacket with a white collar.
He has been warned by the police.

He has since been accused of taking a further £300 from Aberlour Festival organisers just last month.

Over 100 children were left disappointed after he failed to appear.

Events held in the likes of Tain, Crathes, Inverurie, Laurencekirk, and Inverness have all been left disappointed by his tardy behaviour.

Complainers said he was known to use excuses like he was in a “car accident,” “had Covid” or was in “hospital with broken ribs” to get out of engagements.

But he was later found to be at events that were evidently double-booked.

Event organiser had to claw back money

Laura Ripley, who owns Aberdeen-based Northern Frights, booked Spruce for three nights in December 2023.

She was forced to claw back over £1,000 “in dribs and drabs” over the course of several months.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Laura said: “What I would say is I’m very disappointed in the companies who continued to use him after being made aware of what he was doing to small companies and charities.

“There were multiple dates when he was at my event or others that he lied to one of us about why he wasn’t there.

A man in a black coat is creating a balloon animal, likely for a child in a red coat.
A number of businesses have been affected.

“He has been doing it for years, so his apologies are a joke.

“Dean knows fine well what he’s doing and I believe the police have spoken to him many times.”

She added: “The only trick he was any good at was making peoples’ money disappear.

“He just seems to keep getting away with it.”

Elsewhere, Garioch Heritage Centre were left £350 out of pocket after a no-show in 2023.

And Dreamtime Events in Kirriemuir claim they are due money owed for another non-appearance.

Police confirmed they arrested a man back in December 2023. They also said he had been issued with an official warning.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received reports of fraud committed between June and December 2023.

“Extensive inquiries were carried out and one man was arrested, released and issued with a recorded police warning.”

Apology from Banff magician

We approached Mr Spruce and he issued an apology.

He said: “I am sorry about missing the Garioch booking in 2023, and I thought this had been refunded.

“I will look into this and get it sorted as soon as possible.

“Northern frights were refunded a couple of years ago and I am very sorry.

“If monies are owed please contact me and I will get them repaid.

“All business decisions were done by me personally and have nothing to do with Victoria and I take sole responsibility.”

Conversation