Moray’s 20mph speed limit sign rollout delayed

The initial rollout of speed limit signs for Moray’s new 20mph zones has been delayed.

The signs were originally scheduled to be installed between October 28 and 30 in Elgin, Keith, Aberlour, and Craigellachie.

But engineering firm Amey says work on 20mph schemes elsewhere has pushed that timeframe back towards the end of November.

Once the signs are in place, however, it will be some time before the new limits come into force.

And Moray Council says there is no delay to the overall scheme, which remains on track.

The Scottish Government plans to introduce 20mph speed limits on all appropriate roads across Scotland by March 2026.

Transport Scotland has announced They will initially be in place for an 18 month trial period, with Transport Scotland monitoring their effectiveness.

When will the signs be implemented?

The updated rollout schedule for each location, with temporary traffic lights in place from 7.30pm to 6.30am, is now as follows:

Monday November 17

A95 at Aberlour : From Aberlour graveyard to Speyside Scaffolding.

: From Aberlour graveyard to Speyside Scaffolding. A95 at Craigellachie: From the current 30mph speed limit in west to 40m east of Speyside Road junction.

Tuesday November 18

A96 at Keith: From Regent Court to Seafield Park.

Wednesday November 19

A96 at Elgin: From Sherrifmill Road to 50 metres west of Ashgrove Road.

Moray 20mph zones will be introduced initially for 18 months

Transport Scotland said the Scottish Government is committed to improving road safety and reducing casualties by introducing 20 mph speed limits.

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said: “Assessment criteria was developed in partnership with local authorities and Police Scotland.

“Roads with existing 30mph limits, including those in Moray, were reviewed against this criteria to identify where a 20mph speed limit would be most appropriate.”

The lowered speed limits will initially be introduced under a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) for the maximum permitted duration of 18 months.

They added: “During this period, vehicle speeds will be monitored to assess the impact.

“Any move to make the change permanent would require a Permanent Traffic Regulation Order, which includes consultation with the local community.”

Feedback on the 20mph speed limit can be made when the order is published at the end of the 18 month trial period.

Moray Council ‘engaging with community’

Moray Council said they are currently engaging with the community to ensure changes are on the most appropriate routes.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware that Amey, the trunk road operator in Moray, has started to install signage.

“This is an operational matter for them.”