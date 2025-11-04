Moray’s 20mph speed limit sign rollout delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray’s 20mph speed limit sign rollout delayed

Amey is busy putting up signs elsewhere and will now turn to Moray later in November - but the council says the overall scheme remains on track

By Regan Parsons
A green and white 20mph road sign. It reads Twenty's Plenty.
An updated schedule for the new 20mph zones' signage has been issued. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

The initial rollout of speed limit signs for Moray’s new 20mph zones has been delayed.

The signs were originally scheduled to be installed between October 28 and 30 in Elgin, Keith, Aberlour, and Craigellachie.

But engineering firm Amey says work on 20mph schemes elsewhere has pushed that timeframe back towards the end of November.

Once the signs are in place, however, it will be some time before the new limits come into force.

And Moray Council says there is no delay to the overall scheme, which remains on track.

The Scottish Government plans to introduce 20mph speed limits on all appropriate roads across Scotland by March 2026.

Transport Scotland has announced They will initially be in place for an 18 month trial period, with Transport Scotland monitoring their effectiveness.

When will the signs be implemented?

The updated rollout schedule for each location, with temporary traffic lights in place from 7.30pm to 6.30am, is now as follows:

Monday November 17

  • A95 at Aberlour: From Aberlour graveyard to Speyside Scaffolding.
  • A95 at Craigellachie: From the current 30mph speed limit in west to 40m east of Speyside Road junction.

Tuesday November 18

  • A96 at Keith: From Regent Court to Seafield Park.

Wednesday November 19

  • A96 at Elgin: From Sherrifmill Road to 50 metres west of Ashgrove Road.

Moray 20mph zones will be introduced initially for 18 months

Transport Scotland said the Scottish Government is committed to improving road safety and reducing casualties by introducing 20 mph speed limits.

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said: “Assessment criteria was developed in partnership with local authorities and Police Scotland.

“Roads with existing 30mph limits, including those in Moray, were reviewed against this criteria to identify where a 20mph speed limit would be most appropriate.”

A 20mph sign
20mph speed limits will be introduced throughout Moray, with work already underway in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The lowered speed limits will initially be introduced under a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) for the maximum permitted duration of 18 months.

They added: “During this period, vehicle speeds will be monitored to assess the impact.

“Any move to make the change permanent would require a Permanent Traffic Regulation Order, which includes consultation with the local community.”

Feedback on the 20mph speed limit can be made when the order is published at the end of the 18 month trial period.

Moray Council ‘engaging with community’

Moray Council said they are currently engaging with the community to ensure changes are on the most appropriate routes.

A spokesperson  said: “We are aware that Amey, the trunk road operator in Moray, has started to install signage.

“This is an operational matter for them.”

