Inspectors say Castlehill Care Home struggling to provide basic care as it’s hit with third urgent improvement notice this year

Troubled Castlehill Care Home in Inverness has been issued with a third urgent improvement this year amid concerns standards have slipped once again.

The notice followed an unannounced inspection, which left the Care Inspectorate with “serious concerns” about the health and wellbeing of service users.

Castlehill is undergoing a £1 million refurbishment and was in a state of upheaval at the time inspectors visited.

Residents were living on the top and middle floors while the ground floor was renovated in a bid to improve standards.

But inspectors were disappointed to find that progress made at Castlehill in recent months has not been sustained.

They found issues with morale and management.

And a key concern within the report was that staff are said to have required to be prompted by inspectors to provide basic care to residents during the visit.

The Care Inspectorate assessed the Inverness home in three areas during the latest in a series of inspections.

For supporting people’s wellbeing, and the home’s leadership, they were given the lowest score of one, which is ‘unsatisfactory’.

The staff team was rated as a two, which is a ‘weak’ rating.

Poor staff morale, ‘defensive’ management, and patients left without ‘basic care’

The full report, released today, showed the basic needs of patients are still not being met at Castlehill.

The Care Inspectorate noted that although the home was well staffed, the team were poorly led and unclear about their roles.

Inspectors said morale was low, with staff feeling under-pressure.

They often focused on completing tasks instead of providing compassionate care to residents.

The report reads: “On regular occasions staff did not recognise when people needed assistance, for example, with hand hygiene or continence support.

“Inspectors had to prompt staff to provide aspects of basic care and support during the inspection.”

This included patients not being correctly supported to eat or drink properly.

Inspectors also found residents were sometimes left in wet or soiled continence aids because checks had not been completed.

Issues with care raised risk of people being left in pain

They also note that people were not being supported with adequate pain management through pain relief medication.

And regular checks of people’s pain were not being completed, which increased the risk of people being left in pain.

The inspectors said Castlehill’s management were failing to provide proper oversight at the home and were placing “people’s health and wellbeing at risk”.

They also note that communication between management and staff was poor.

And they said managers did not appear to be noticing issues in the home.

The report adds: “Where practice concerns were identified and raised by inspectors these were often met with defensiveness, rather than a strategy to move forward.”

Following the inspection, Castlehill were given another urgent improvement notice.

NHS Highland and Highland Council have suspended new admissions to the home, until improvements are made.

Castlehill’s operators, Morar Living, have been approached by The Press and Journal for comment.