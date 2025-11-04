Inspectors say Castlehill Care Home struggling to provide basic care as it’s hit with third urgent improvement notice this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inspectors say Castlehill Care Home struggling to provide basic care as it’s hit with third urgent improvement notice this year

The Care Inspectorate said previous improvements made at the Inverness care home have not been sustained as it again called for action.

By Abbie Duncan
Exterior shot of the Castlehill Care Home featuring its light grey stone facade.
The latest report on Castlehill Care Home was released today. Inspectors say progress has not been sustained. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Troubled Castlehill Care Home in Inverness has been issued with a third urgent improvement this year amid concerns standards have slipped once again.

The notice followed an unannounced inspection, which left the Care Inspectorate with “serious concerns” about the health and wellbeing of service users.

Castlehill is undergoing a £1 million refurbishment and was in a state of upheaval at the time inspectors visited.

Residents were living on the top and middle floors while the ground floor was renovated in a bid to improve standards.

But inspectors were disappointed to find that progress made at Castlehill in recent months has not been sustained.

They found issues with morale and management.

And a key concern within the report was that staff are said to have required to be prompted by inspectors to provide basic care to residents during the visit.

The Care Inspectorate assessed the Inverness home in three areas during the latest in a series of inspections.

For supporting people’s wellbeing, and the home’s leadership, they were given the lowest score of one, which is ‘unsatisfactory’.

The staff team was rated as a two, which is a ‘weak’ rating.

Poor staff morale, ‘defensive’ management, and patients left without ‘basic care’

The full report, released today, showed the basic needs of patients are still not being met at Castlehill.

The Care Inspectorate noted that although the home was well staffed, the team were poorly led and unclear about their roles.

Inspectors said morale was low, with staff feeling under-pressure.

They often focused on completing tasks instead of providing compassionate care to residents.

The report reads: “On regular occasions staff did not recognise when people needed assistance, for example, with hand hygiene or continence support.

“Inspectors had to prompt staff to provide aspects of basic care and support during the inspection.”

This included patients not being correctly supported to eat or drink properly.

Castlehill Care Home.
Castlehill Care home is being monitored closely by the Care Inspectorate which has issued it with another urgent improvement notice – the third in a year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Inspectors also found residents were sometimes left in wet or soiled continence aids because checks had not been completed.

Issues with care raised risk of people being left in pain

They also note that people were not being supported with adequate pain management through pain relief medication.

And regular checks of people’s pain were not being completed, which increased the risk of people being left in pain.

The inspectors said Castlehill’s management were failing to provide proper oversight at the home and were placing “people’s health and wellbeing at risk”.

They also note that communication between management and staff was poor.

And they said managers did not appear to be noticing issues in the home.

The report adds: “Where practice concerns were identified and raised by inspectors these were often met with defensiveness, rather than a strategy to move forward.”

Inspectors have made a number of recent visits. Earlier this year they found signs of improvement, but more recent visits suggest that has stalled. Image: Care Inspectorate

Following the inspection, Castlehill were given another urgent improvement notice.

NHS Highland and Highland Council have suspended new admissions to the home, until improvements are made.

Castlehill’s operators, Morar Living, have been approached by The Press and Journal for comment.

Conversation