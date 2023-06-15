Wild swimming: Check out the cleanest waters to take a dip in with our interactive map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wild swimming: Check out the cleanest waters to take a dip in with our interactive map

Scotland has 87 officially designated bathing waters across the country with 38 rated "Excellent" by Sepa.

The Wet Bandits swimming group. Photograph courtesy of Sam Brill.
The Wet Bandits swimming group. Photograph courtesy of Sam Brill.
By Kieran Beattie

The craze of wild swimming, or as others call it simply swimming outside, has made a huge splash across the country, with many people taking to rivers, seas and lochs for a dip for the very first time.

Scotland has 87 officially designated bathing waters across the country that Sepa monitors for water quality during the official bathing season, which runs from June 1 to September 15.

The Wet Bandits swimming group in the River Dee.
The Wet Bandits swimming group in the River Dee. Photograph courtesy of Sam Brill.

Samples are taken throughout the recording period to calculate a classification for exactly how clean areas are for swimming and more, and in Sepa’s 2022/23 data, 38 were rated “Excellent”, 35 “Good”, 12  as “Sufficient”, and two as “Poor”.

Here’s an interactive map of the 38 cleanest Scottish waters for wild swimmers to take a dip, and some information about each area.

Ready to find out more about wild swimming? Find out about the benefits it has brought these brave groups…

The Wet Bandits

The Aberdeen-based Wet Bandits wild swimming group started off earlier this year with a handful of friends going for dips in the North Sea as something to do in lockdown.

The Wet Bandits at Aberdeen beach.
The Wet Bandits wild swimming group at Aberdeen beach. Photograph courtesy of Granite City Drone.

But as their fun photos spread on social media and popularity grew, the group, who swim daily Monday to Saturday at 6.30am, is now getting more and more people out for a “dook”.

A spokeswoman for the Bandits said: “Some days we have about 50 people, other days, it depends on how hardcore people are with coming out in the fog and drizzle.

The Wet Bandits wild swimming group at Cove.
The Wet Bandits wild swimming group at Cove. Photograph courtesy of Granite City Drone.

“We’ll either go in the sea or a river if it’s a bit too choppy, but we always find somewhere to dook.

“I went for my first wee swim last July. It’s popular, because people have been taking time to look after themselves, and care for their mental wellbeing.

The Wet Bandits members.
The Wet Bandits group say wild swimming is great for their mental wellbeing. Photograph by Sam Brill.

“During lockdown it was also a great opportunity to check in with at least somebody, that five minutes first thing in the morning, even though you’re in the sea and it’s freezing cold, you’re doing something exhilarating together that gets your heart going.

“If somebody is living alone, or stuck with their family for however long, it’s a great chance to get out of the house and do something exciting.”

The Wet Bandits wild swimming group at Aberdeen Beach.
The Wet Bandits wild swimming group at Aberdeen Beach. Photograph courtesy of Granite City Drone.

Smaller groups have also cropped up during lockdown, and many have created lasting friendships.

The Good Vibes Tribe

Viktoria Eriksson, 27, from Aberdeen, is part of the “Good Vibes Tribe”, a small, 10-person group of women who love wild swimming in the sea every week.

The Good Vibes Tribe swimming group celebrating another wild swim.
The Good Vibes Tribe swimming group celebrating another wild swim.

She said: “For me, it started with a new year’s resolution to go into the sea at least once a month at the start of 2020.

“And with everything that happened in lockdown, I met a group of women that were going swimming as well, and so it was just so much more fun to go in as a group.

“We would never have met otherwise, we work in different jobs in different sectors, so for me it’s been a great way to meet new friends.

“When you’re in the water together you bond, you have to focus on your breathing, and you get such a freeing feeling from all the adrenaline – and it’s so fun to share it with other women.”

“We’ve really become a close group of friends.”

 

