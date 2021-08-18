Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Review: Netflix’s woeful Dennis Nilsen documentary lets serial killer have the final word

By Ewan Cameron
August 18, 2021, 5:18 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 3:52 pm
Dennis Nilsen
While some of Netlfix’s crime documentaries have been genuinely brilliant, Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes is not one of them.

Nothing in the 95-minute film about the Fraserburgh-born serial killer is particularly revelatory and using recordings of Nilsen’s voice to narrate his own story is in dubious taste at best.

Remember this is a man who knew exactly what he was doing and drip-fed information about his crimes and victims as part of a power play with police detectives.

These recordings, culled from cassette tapes he made in prison, positively ooze with his own self-importance and sound like the rantings of a man trying to memorialise his place in British crime history.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

I don’t even want to think about how pleased he’d be that one of the biggest entertainment giants on the planet has chosen to make a film about him.

Even if you set aside questions about the rights and wrongs of relying so heavily on the audio, it’s not like the rest of the documentary is particularly satisfying for true crime addicts either.

If you enjoyed Des, ITV’s three-part dramatisation of the case with David Tennant, very little of this will surprise you.

It covers all the same beats – Nilsen’s arrest, the investigation and trial – with occasional digressions, such as his troubled childhood and the culture of homophobia that was rampant at the time of the killings.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes interviewed people on a set that resembled Dennis Nilsen’s bedsit

I was most interested to see what the makers had dug up about his school years in the north-east, but that section was frustratingly sparse, relying instead on archive newsreel footage of his mum and moody shots of waves crashing on the shore and seagulls in slow motion.

Anyone who’s seen Netflix true crime documentaries will recognise these over-stylised tricks (normally inserted to pad out parts where real footage doesn’t exist) but the makers went a bit further in this.

Am I the only one who thought it was a bit distasteful to interview witnesses on a shadowy set that was clearly dressed to resemble a grimy bedsit like Nilsen’s?

If you know nothing about Nilsen and his crimes Memories of a Murderer is probably a passable overview of the case and I supposed we should all be thankful that Netflix didn’t do what they normally do and stretch it out over multiple episodes.

But if you like your true crime documentaries to feel like they honour the victims rather than the perpetrators, it comes up woefully short.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes is available to stream on Netflix now

