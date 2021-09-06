Monday courts round-up – a secret camera, and the forbidden phone stashed in a DVD player

Good evening – it was a varied day in courtrooms across our areas.

Bulldog attacked woman

The owner of a bulldog has admitted her pet was dangerously out of control after it attacked a woman leaving her with a wound which needed hospital treatment.

Stephanie Roy’s large dog ran wild and attacked a lady who was walking her own much smaller dog in Fraserburgh’s Topping Gardens on December 5.

It bit the woman’s finger, drawing blood and leaving a wound that needed hospital attention.

The force of the dog’s lurch also knocked the lady to the ground where she fell upon her own pooch before fleeing home in tears.

Her wound was treated at Fraserburgh accident and emergency.

Roy. 32, pled guilty at Peterhead Sheriff Court to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control in that it bit, injured and knocked the Fraserburgh woman to the ground.

Sentencing on Roy, of Fraserburgh’s Topping Gardens, was deferred for four weeks for consideration and investigation of the breed-dependant legalities.

Man in court in connection with break-ins

A teenager appeared in court charged in connection with a series of housebreakings in Inverness.

Scott Smith, 19, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court charged in connection with a series of break-ins to businesses in the city.

The four incidents took place between Tuesday, July 6 and Friday, September 3 at premises in the Academy Street, High Street, Telford Street and Barn Church Road areas.

Smith, from Inverness, made no plea to three allegations of theft by housebreaking and one of housebreaking and attempting to open a lockfast place.

He was released on bail.

Perv caught with sickening haul of nearly 80,000 images from hidden camera

A sick pervert has dodged a custodial sentence despite being caught with almost 80,000 sexual images and videos obtained using a secret hidden camera.

Steven McCombie was also caught with hoards of vile indecent images of children, and horrific extreme pornography featuring humans and dogs.

The 39-year-old was handed a community-based disposal, despite custody initially being at the “forefront” of the sheriff’s mind.

McCombie, of Longate, Peterhead, was ordered to be supervised for three years and complete the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme.

The sheriff also imposed numerous conduct requirements relating to access to devices capable of accessing the internet and storing images, and prohibiting him from having contact with females under 16.

And the sheriff further ordered McCombie to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, imposed a 10-month curfew, and made him subject to he notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for three years.

Sex offender jailed after hiding phone inside DVD player in basement

A sex offender has been jailed after hiding a secret mobile phone inside a DVD player in his basement.

Philip Main had previously been handed a court order which banned him from owning devices capable of accessing the internet or taking pictures, but when the police learned he had bought a phone online, they confronted him.

The 38-year-old led officers down to his basements where he pulled a DVD player out from under a storage box, unscrewed and took it apart and revealed his phone.

And the officers also discovered an SD card in his bedroom containing indecent images of children.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Main to be jailed for two years and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for 10 years.

