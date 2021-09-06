Letter confirms more Covid cases at Ellon Academy for third week in a row

For the third week in a row, families of pupils at Ellon Academy have received notice that more positive Covid cases have been identified in the school.

The letter, sent on Monday, September 6, reported a further nine cases.

This brings the total number of pupils who have tested positive since returning to school to at least 12.

The letter assured families that the Aberdeenshire school has the relevant mitigation measures in place, including regular staff testing.

It comes on the same day that the country has recorded more than 7,000 positive cases of the virus, 505 of which were in NHS Grampian.

Since national guidance has now changed, the close contacts of those who tested positive have been contacted and asked to take a test and self-isolate if necessary.

Any pupils who have not been contacted can continue coming to school as long as they do not show any coronavirus symptoms.

The letter informing parents and guardians of the new cases was similar to that sent out in previous weeks.

It said: “This letter is to advise that since our last warn and inform letter on August 30, there have been a further nine pupils who have tested positive for Covid-19. Our thoughts are with the families affected.

“The school has multiple mitigation measures in place, including regular testing of staff to limit the onward transmission of Covid-19 in the school setting.

“National policy has changed and we are now prioritising contact tracing so that we identify confirmed close contacts in accordance with the revised guidance. These contacts have been called and provided with advice on testing and self-isolation.

“If you have been advised by Test and Protect that you have been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, please follow the guidance they have provided.

“There is no requirement for you or your child to self-isolate unless you have been advised to do so by Test and Protect.

“Any further cases of Covid-19 will be followed up along with their close contacts by NHS Grampian’s health protection team along with Test and Protect and provided with appropriate testing and self-isolation advice.

“The school remains open in line with Scottish Government guidelines and any further updates will be communicated to the school community. If your child has not been advised to isolate then they can return to school as long as they remain well.

“It remains the case that everyone should stay at home and arrange a PCR test should they develop symptoms of a new continuous cough and/or high temperature and/or a loss of, or change in, normal sense of taste or smell.”