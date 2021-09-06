Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Temporary traffic lights on Slug Road bridge at Stonehaven for three weeks

By David Mackay
September 6, 2021, 7:51 pm Updated: September 6, 2021, 7:55 pm
Temporary traffic lights will be installed on the Slug Road bridge over the A90 Aberdeen road. Photo: DCT Media
Temporary traffic lights will be installed on the Slug Road bridge over the A90 Aberdeen road. Photo: DCT Media

Temporary traffic lights will be installed on Slug Road in Stonehaven from next week.

The restrictions are part of a £110,000 investment in the bridge over the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road.

Essential repairs are needed to ensure the crossing remains safe for years to come.

The work includes upgrading the current bridge parapet and safety barrier.

It means traffic lights are needed on the A957 Slug Road from Monday, September 13. The work is due to be completed by Sunday, October 3.

The A90 will be unaffected while the bridge maintenance is done. However, some single-lane closures will be put in place during off-peak hours at the start and end of the project to allow teams to set up and remove safety measures.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This essential maintenance project on the Slug Road overbridge at Stonehaven will help ensure that the structure continues to operate safely for all motorists and functions to the highest standard.

“The planned traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during this project, however our teams will do all they can to complete the work as quickly and safely as they can to minimise disruption.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal