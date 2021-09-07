Missing Aberdeen teenager Debbie Dyker traced by police

A missing Aberdeen teenager has been traced safe and well, say police.

Debbie Dyker, 15, had been missing since September 3 from Marchburn Drive.

Speaking at the time, police said they were “concerned” for the welfare of the teen – who they say hadn’t been away from her family for that length of time before.

However police have reported that the girl has been found, thanking the public for their cooperation.

The force tweeted the update this afternoon: “We are pleased to confirm that Debbie Dyker, 15, reported missing from the Marchburn Drive area of Aberdeen, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.