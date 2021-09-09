Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dame Evelyn Glennie officially appointed as new RGU Chancellor

By Lauren Taylor
September 9, 2021, 6:34 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 6:36 pm
RGU installs Dame Evelyn Glennie CH as new Chancellor in official ceremony.
Internationally renowned solo percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie has become the new chancellor of Robert Gordon University.

Dame Evelyn Glennie was formally installed as chancellor of RGU on Thursday September 9.

The double Grammy winner will play a crucial ambassadorial role for the university by raising RGU’s profile both nationally and internationally.

Profoundly deaf since she was a child, the Aberdeenshire-born percussionist experiences sounds by absorbing vibrations while barefoot.

Dame Evelyn said the role was an honour and that she is “proud” to represent the university.

She added: “It has been my life’s mission to widen access to music and use it as a medium to build social cohesion. I also know that listening is the key to inclusion and collaboration.

RGU shares these values and I support the university’s ambition to eliminating barriers to higher education and widening participation among underrepresented groups.”

Sir Ian Wood with Dame Evelyn Glennie at the installation at the Garthdee Campus. Supplied by RGU.

Dame Evelyn will continue building on the work of her predecessor, Sir Ian Wood, who spent 17 years at the helm.

‘An inspiration to many of us’

Colin Hunter, chair of the board of governors at RGU, said: “Today has been a glint of sunshine on what has been a challenging eighteen months for our staff and students.

“Dame Evelyn, an inspiration to many of us, has a clear focus on people – the values of enhanced access to higher education and enabling achievement.

“We are all looking forward to her contribution to the life of the University over the next few years.”

At the same ceremony, chief executive of trade body Oil & Gas UK Deirdre Miche, OBE, and world-renowned Scottish fiddle player Paul Anderson, MBE, were presented Honorary awards for their contribution and commitment to their industries.

Steve Olivier, principal and vice-chancellor of RGU, said: “We are extremely honoured to officially install Dame Evelyn Glennie as the new chancellor of RGU.

“Aside from being one of the world’s greatest percussionists, Dame Evelyn has dedicated her life and career to helping others, whether that’s through her association with charities or by supporting access to music and education for those from disadvantaged backgrounds – values which are synonymous with this university.

“Our honorary graduates, Dierdre Michie and Paul Anderson have both made highly significant contributions in their field and I am extremely delighted to see them honoured for their commitment and dedication.”

