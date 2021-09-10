597 new positive Covid cases in NHS Grampian

A further 6,815 new Covid cases and 22 deaths have been reported across Scotland in the last 24 hours.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures confirm test positivity rate was 11.1%, up from 10.8% the previous day.

In NHS Grampian, there have been 597 new cases – up 11 from yesterday.

NHS Highland has also recorded an increase, going up by 102 to 386.

The islands have also confirmed new cases, with 13 in Shetland, five in the Western Isles and two in Orkney.

NHS Greater Glasgow accounts for nearly a quarter of the countries Covid cases, with 1,902 new positive results being reported.

Closely behind is NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire with 1,002 and 931 new cases respectively.

Vaccinations

Across Scotland, 4,135,329 people have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Of those who have received their first dose, 3,762,367 have also received their second.

Drop-in vaccine clinics have opened across the county to make it easier for people to get their vaccine at a suitable time for them.

In Aberdeen, a new centre is due to open in the former John Lewis building on Monday.

