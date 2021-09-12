Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Tourism chief hails ‘incredible’ impact of the Tour of Britain on north-east

By Jamie Hall
September 12, 2021, 9:38 am Updated: September 12, 2021, 1:21 pm

A north-east tourism guru has hailed the potentially “incredible” impact of the Tour of Britain on the region.

The world’s best cyclists will take to the roads of Aberdeenshire today for the final stage of the UK’s top bike race, leaving from Stonehaven and taking in the climb of Cairn O’Mount before finishing in front of Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom.

Thousands of people are expected to line the 107-mile route, with a crowd of 10,000 expected at the finish and live coverage beamed around the world on television.

Chris Foy, the chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, described the event as a “great advert and opportunity” for the north-east.

Impact of Tour of Britain ‘fantastic’

“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity to showcase what we have in terms of great cycling. The live TV coverage is fantastic,” he said.

“The climb up Cairn O’Mount is going to be a real highlight and the sprint into Aberdeen.

“It’s a great advert for visiting Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“It is incredible. You have some of the biggest names in world cycling from Mark Cavendish through to Dan Martin, who is finishing his career today, to some of the top riders from Belgium, Holland and elsewhere.

“It is really exciting to see top-level professional athletes coming into the region.”

Watch the full interview to find out more.

How tough are Tour of Britain cyclists? Watch as I learn the hard way

