More than 1,500 new Covid cases recorded in last 24 hours

More than 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show a total of 5,912 people have tested positive since yesterday, up 1,614.

Of those cases, 429 were reported in Grampian, up from the 357.

NHS Highland has also recorded a rise, with 213 – an increase of 188.

Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles all recorded three new cases each. For Orkney, that is a substantial drop since yesterday, when 18 were announced.

Of the 55,646 new tests administered to check for coronavirus, 11.5% of these were positive, a slight jump from yesterday when around 10.9% registered positive results.

3,003,515 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed positive has risen by 5,912 to 504,657 The number of deaths of people who tested positive remains at 8,242 Latest advice ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/gTlMkmK7WV — Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 12, 2021

Hospital numbers and vaccine rollout

As of yesterday, 1,019 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 88 of which were receiving treatment on intensive care units.

Across Scotland, 4,140,616 people have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Of those who have received their first dose, 3,777,461 have also received their second.

Drop-in vaccine clinics have opened across the county to make it easier for people to get their vaccine at a suitable time for them.

In Aberdeen, a new centre is due to open in the former John Lewis building tomorrow.