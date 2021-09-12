Tour of Britain hero Jake Scott praises north-east final stage route

Jake Scott, the winner of two jerseys at this year’s Tour of Britain, revealed he “absolutely loved” the race’s final stage from Stonehaven to Aberdeen.

The eighth stage of the race – which hosted some of the world’s top cyclists – took in 107 miles of north-east roads, including the climbs of Cairn O’Mount, Corsedardar Hill and Queen’s View.

It was the first time in the modern era the tour had visited the north-east and marks the most northerly finish to a stage in the race’s history.

Scott, who won both the King of the Mountains and the Sprints categories, said he had been blown away by the route as he celebrated a successful week in the saddle.

Next year the tour will return to the Granite City for the first stage of the 2022 edition – and Scott, who rides for the Canyon-dhb-SunGod team, is already looking forward to another visit to the north-east.

‘That’s a bit of me’

“I absolutely loved it,” he said.

“There was a part in the middle where we were going down the lanes and through the trees, and that’s a bit of me.

“At the end of the season I like going away somewhere quiet and it would definitely suit me here.

“Hopefully we will be back [next year]. It will be interesting to see what route they do.”

The route for next year’s race will be announced in the coming months.