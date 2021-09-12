Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tour of Britain hero Jake Scott praises north-east final stage route

By Jamie Hall
September 12, 2021, 5:07 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 6:08 pm

Jake Scott, the winner of two jerseys at this year’s Tour of Britain, revealed he “absolutely loved” the race’s final stage from Stonehaven to Aberdeen.

The eighth stage of the race – which hosted some of the world’s top cyclists – took in 107 miles of north-east roads, including the climbs of Cairn O’Mount, Corsedardar Hill and Queen’s View.

It was the first time in the modern era the tour had visited the north-east and marks the most northerly finish to a stage in the race’s history.

Scott, who won both the King of the Mountains and the Sprints categories, said he had been blown away by the route as he celebrated a successful week in the saddle.

Next year the tour will return to the Granite City for the first stage of the 2022 edition – and Scott, who rides for the Canyon-dhb-SunGod team, is already looking forward to another visit to the north-east.

‘That’s a bit of me’

“I absolutely loved it,” he said.

“There was a part in the middle where we were going down the lanes and through the trees, and that’s a bit of me.

“At the end of the season I like going away somewhere quiet and it would definitely suit me here.

“Hopefully we will be back [next year]. It will be interesting to see what route they do.”

The route for next year’s race will be announced in the coming months.

