Reality TV star reaches Cairngorm peaks in charity cycle raising funds after losing baby to rare form of cancer

Former footballer and reality TV star Ashley Cain is cycling from Land’s End to John’O Groats to raise funds and remember his daughter Azaylia.

The 30-year-old, who is making a 1,600 km journey, reached the Cairngorms yesterday.

After finishing the over 19,700-foot climb, he described it as “the hardest physical challenge” of his life.

He is expected to reach the Highlands later tonight, arriving at the Carnegie Lodge Hotel in Tain at around 10pm.

With his partner Safiyya Vorajee, the couple raised more than £1.6 million after Azaylia was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, when she was just weeks old.

Raising the money via a Go Fund Me page in less than 24 hours for her to receive specialized care in Singapore, her condition sadly worsened – preventing her from taking the trip.

Having launched ‘The Azaylia Foundation’ a few months after their daughter Azaylia’s passing in April, the couple hope to help other children with cancer.

“That’s my daddy.”

After reaching the end of his ride today, Mr Cain posted on social media to say: “All I wanted from yesterday was Azaylia to be able to point down from heaven and tell her friends ‘That’s my daddy’.

“It was by far the hardest physical challenge of my life. Blood, sweat, tears and a lot of sick got left on that mountain.

“But we made it.”