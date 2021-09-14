Quick thinking Aberdeen heroes help save residents from burning Dundee flats

After seeing smoke billowing from a block of flats in Dundee, two men from Aberdeen knew they had to act quickly.

A fire broke out in a ground floor flat on Albert Street at around 11.30am on Tuesday.

Talwinder Singh and Irfan Bashir were among several people who went to the aid of those who were in the flat.

They were driving past the flat when they saw signs of the fire.

Mr Bashir said: “We saw smoke coming out from the window and parked our car outside. A man came out of the window on to the street and shouted that there was a fire.

“We managed to get a fire extinguisher from the neighbouring shops to help put out the fire.

“It grew very quickly and the flames came very high. There was a boy and girl in their late 20s who managed to get out.

“There was another person as well, who I think managed to escape through the back of the building.”

Mr Sigh spoke of how the pair scrambled to grab fire extinguishers from a shop across the road.

He said: “We got two small fire extinguishers from the barbers and hairdressers across the road.

“The fire looked to have started in the back and spread to the front, they must have had carpeted floors so it spread very quickly.

“It spread within two or three minutes and it was very big, there was lots of smoke.”

One taken to hospital

Three fire engines and several police vehicles were called to the scene in Stobswell.

Footage from the scene showed smoke pouring out the window of the tenement, near the corner with McGill Street.

One man has been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A bystander on the street watched as passers by rushed to the aid of those inside the flat.

He said: “One person was spraying a fire extinguisher into one of the open windows. People were shouting ‘get out’ to whoever was inside.

“The police then arrived and took over using the extinguisher before a fire crew came on scene.

“After a couple of minutes I started to see the orange glow of the fire as more emergency service vehicles arrived.

“There was a small black dog who was given an oxygen mask outside the property.”

‘Not being treated as suspicious’

A police spokesman said: “At around 11.40am, police and emergency services were called to a report of a fire at a flat on McGill Street, Dundee.

“One man, the householder, has been taken by ambulance to hospital as a precaution – believed to be as a result of smoke inhalation. There are no details on his condition.

“A member of the public was also treated at the scene by ambulance for smoke inhalation.

“The fire is not being treated as suspicious. There is no further police action.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have three appliances in attendance at a property on Albert Street in Dundee.

“We got the call at 11.34am on Tuesday.”