Tuesday courts round-up – disgraced footballers and hungry shoplifters

Good evening – a former presidential hopeful made it into our court coverage today.

Shoplifter guzzled food from supermarket shelves

A shoplifter punched a security guard after being caught red-handed then went back inside the supermarket and began eating food off the shelves.

Sean Carbo – who was recently released from prison for spray-painting slogans over Aberdeen train station – was arrested at Asda’s Beach Boulevard store on Friday.

He admitted shoplifting and assault when he appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Carbo was jailed for 50 days in August of this year after he spray-painted “wap”, “acid” and “Jagermeister made me do it” in silver paint on the floor of the main concourse of Aberdeen station.

Husband threatened to murder wife because he was ‘annoying’

A north-east man demanded police arrest him because he was going to kill his wife – because she was “annoying” him.

Ryan Delasio-Watt dialled 999 and insisted he was “away to murder his wife” and “I just need picked up now”.

He refused to give his name to the concerned call handler but did reveal his wife’s address in Rosehearty, so officers rushed to the scene on June 27, this year.

Police found the 49-year-old drunk outside the home still insisting he would kill her if they didn’t arrest him.

“She is annoying me,” he told officers.

Former Highland footballer behind bars

A former Highland footballer was beginning a jail sentence tonight after cocaine worth more than £12,000 was found in a bush near his home.

Gordon Finlayson, 27, who has played for Elgin City, Brora Rangers and Forres Mechanics and won the 2019 North Caledonian League player of the year award at Alness United, was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine on the second day of his trial at Inverness Sheriff Court in July.

Finlayson was unmasked as a drug dealer after the stash of cocaine was found in a bush of a communal garden near his home in Shillinghill, Alness, on September 22 2019.

Fake Hillary movie allegation

A woman has been accused of scamming nearly £85,000 by pretending she was a documentary filmmaker who knew Hillary Clinton.

Anne Mulloy, from Fraserburgh, is facing allegations that she deceived a woman between April 2015 and January 2016 by claiming she was making the film about the US politician and needed the money to travel to business meetings and pay for a flat in London.

It is alleged she netted more than £85,000 with almost £3,500 of that figure in documentary costs.

The charge alleges Mulloy claimed to know former US Secretary of State Clinton and members of her 2016 presidential campaign as part of the scam.

