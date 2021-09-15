Police appeal to help trace owner of lost dog found in Turriff

Officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for the public’s help in reuniting a lost dog with its owner.

The playful dog is currently being cared for by officers at Banff police office.

He was found wandering near Morrison Motors in Turriff around 1.30am this morning.

Taking to social media, officers said: “There’s only so much time we can give up to his demands for tummy rubs.”

Anyone who knows who he belongs to is asked to call police on 101.