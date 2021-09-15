Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rare ringed seal pup usually found in arctic waters rescued after being spotted at Cove Bay

By Michelle Henderson
September 15, 2021, 10:42 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 10:45 am
The Scottish SPCA is caring for a ringed seal which is a species normally found in Arctic waters.
A rare ringed seal pup is being cared for by the Scottish SPCA after venturing into unusual waters.

Members of British Marine Life Rescue spotted the young male seal pup at Cove Bay Harbour in Aberdeen almost three weeks ago.

Lethargic and with abrasions, keepers at Scotland’s leading animal welfare charity took in the orphaned seal, believing he was a common seal pup.

However, before long keepers discovered the young creature was in fact a ringed seal.

Ringed seals are much smaller than common seals which is why he was misidentified as a pup.

Their species are commonly found in arctic waters, venturing as far south as Greenland and Norway.

The young seal pup was discovered at Cove Bay Harbour almost three weeks ago.

‘Its very unusual’

Sian Belcher, wildlife assistant thinks the young seal simply got separated from its mother whilst searching for food along the coast.

“We were very surprised to have a ringed seal arrive in our care as they are found in arctic waters and can venture as far south as Greenland or Norway so it’s very unusual that he was found in the Aberdeen area,” she said.

“As he is so young, probably only around six to eight weeks old, we think his mum may have been searching for food and it brought her to the north of Scotland. She must have then given birth to this wee pup who has now found himself in our care.

“It’s unlikely that she ventured south due to warmer seas caused by global warming as ringed seals need colder water, not warmer.

“It seems that there have only been around 12-30 sightings of ringed seals in the UK over the last 100 years. They are one of the most widespread seals on the planet but concentrated in the arctic area.”

Road to recovery

Named Hispi, the pup is said to be recovering well ahead of his return to the wild next month.

Named Hispi, the seal pup is said to be doing well at the Society’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Plans are now underway to build his strength before returning him to the wild next month.

She added: “We decided to call him Hispi. He wasn’t too underweight when he arrived but is eating well and putting on some weight.

“Hispi is doing well and our team are very excited to have such a rare resident. It doesn’t hurt that he’s impossibly cute.

“He will most likely stay with us in to October and then we will need to get as far north as we possibly can to release him so he can find his way back home.”

 

