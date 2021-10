European demand sparks Russia, US supply interest Europe has “made mistakes”, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 6 during talks with his energy officials.

Pay South Sudan to leave the oil in the ground, ICG suggests South Sudan has largely squandered its oil revenues, with International Crisis Group (ICG) suggesting the state be paid to not produce.

Sasol signs up green hydrogen study in northwest Sasol has signed up to investigate the potential for a green hydrogen hub at Boegoebaai, in the Namakwa special economic zone (SEZ).