Peterson ‘encouraged’ by activity boost for North Sea and beyond Logistics firm Peterson has said it is “encouraged” with activity picking up and the business eyeing a return to profits in 2021.

Protestors blocking entrance to Cromarty Firth oil rig maintenance facility Extinction Rebellion is blockading the main entrance to a rig maintenance facility at Port of Cromarty Firth’s Invergordon base.

Well-Safe Solutions bags second decom contract in less than a month Well-Safe Solutions has bagged a second decommissioning contract for the Well-Safe Guardian in less that a month.