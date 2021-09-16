‘Massive queues’ following two car crash on Aberdeen roundabout

There is heavy traffic on North Anderson Drive after two cars crashed near a roundabout.

Police are currently attending the crash at the roundabout on North Anderson Drive off Foresterhill Road after receiving calls at around 4.15pm on Thursday.

Police say one lane remains blocked.

Officers have reported no injuries at this time.

An eyewitness to the crash said: “It looks like a Renault has rear ended a Volkswagen in the fast lane right at the roundabout junction.

“Police had just shown up.

“Massive queues southbound carriageways down to the next roundabout.”

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen around 4.15pm on Thursday, 16 September.

“There are no reported injuries and the one lane is blocked.”