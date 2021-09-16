Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Massive queues’ following two car crash on Aberdeen roundabout

By Kirstin Tait
September 16, 2021, 5:21 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 5:58 pm
There has been a two car crash on Great Northern Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
There is heavy traffic on North Anderson Drive after two cars crashed near a roundabout.

Police are currently attending the crash at the roundabout on North Anderson Drive off Foresterhill Road after receiving calls at around 4.15pm on Thursday.

Police say one lane remains blocked.

Officers have reported no injuries at this time.

An eyewitness to the crash said: “It looks like a Renault has rear ended a Volkswagen in the fast lane right at the roundabout junction.

“Police had just shown up.

“Massive queues southbound carriageways down to the next roundabout.”

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen around 4.15pm on Thursday, 16 September.

“There are no reported injuries and the one lane is blocked.”

