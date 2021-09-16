Aberdeen charity asks for suitcases, sports equipment and make-up as Afghan families arrive in city

An Aberdeen charity has asked for donations of make-up, handbags, suitcases and footballs to give to Afghan families arriving in the city.

Abernecessities, which provides underprivileged families with items to help them look after their children, made the appeal on its Facebook page earlier this evening.

The post says the items have been specifically requested, and efforts are being made to supply other essentials to the recent arrivals.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed last month that a number of refugees from Afghanistan would be welcomed to the city after the Taliban swept to power in the country, leaving many fearing for their safety.

SNP councillor Michael Hutchison said the city should “play its part” in offering places for families to stay, while Conservative Ryan Houghton added Aberdeen had a “proud history” of supporting those fleeing “horrible circumstances”.

Help those in need ‘feel more like themselves’

Abernecessities said make-up was needed for women who “are absolutely desperate to feel more like themselves”, while footballs would allow children to play in the park.

The comments on the post suggest many locals were up for helping out, with offers of eyeliner, large suitcases and leather handbags being made.

Those wishing to drop off items are asked to travel to Craigievar House in Kirkhill Industrial Estate, Dyce, before 8pm today or between 10am and 12pm tomorrow.