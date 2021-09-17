Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
These top dog-friendly road trips across the north and north-east are paw-fect for man’s best friend

By Lauren Robertson
September 17, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 17, 2021, 4:50 pm
Top dog-friendly road trips in Scotland. Supplied by tails.com

New research has revealed the top dog-friendly road trips in Scotland that are certain to set tails wagging – with trails in the north and north-east ranking highly.

The team at tails.com looked at Scotland’s favourite road trip routes and rated them on a dog-friendly scale to decide which is best for your canine companion.

On each route, they identified a few of the main stopping points and went on to decide how dog-friendly they were.

They decided this by looking at accommodation, nearby vets, restaurants, attractions and walking trails.

Routes were rated between one and 50 based on the amenities at their stopping points.

For tails.com, the Edinburgh to Kirkwall route came out on top, with the main stopping points of Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness and Kirkwall scoring an average of 31.7.

They boasted a massive 336 dog-friendly Airbnbs, 90 vets, 72 dog-friendly restaurants, and eight dog-friendly activities.

This route also boasts one of the highest number of walking trails with 220.

Second on the list was the Royal Deeside Tourist Route, which scored 25.9 out of 50.

Its stopping points include Perth and Aberdeen.

Other popular road trip routes included Inverness to Elgin, and Heart 200, which ends in the Cairngorms National Park.

The famous North Coast 500 didn’t rank as highly in the pup world as it does in the people one, with a rating of only 15.9 out of 50.

Supplied by tails.com

