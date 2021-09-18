Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pet portraits: A gallery of the North-East’s cutest pets

By David Bradley
September 18, 2021, 6:00 am
WINNER! Rex from Fochabers! See him in the gallery below for the full picture
Put your pet to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

Details for entry are at the end of the gallery below.

This week our winner is enjoying a jaunt on Roseisle beach with his owner Jamie Grassick, congratulations to the very handsome Rex!

A dog’s home is his castle and it’s easy to see who rules the roost here! This is Jaxon wondering which bed to sleep in tonight. He is owned by Mr & Mrs McDonald from Turriff.
Paddy drying off after a dip. He lives with <br />John & Dorothy Conlon near Invergordon.
MAN’S BEST FRIEND: Ross Groves has a great pal in Buddy. The canine companion is pictured here out for a nice walk at Alness Point, Invergordon.
Molly can’t walk too far these days with her heart condition so owner Eileen Thomson from Stonehaven has a clever solution.
Sheriff out for a stroll in Quarral Woods, Elgin, <br />pictured by owner Russell Laurie.
WINNER! Rex lives up to his name with his regal bearing even when just out for a stroll along the sands at Roseisle Beach. No wonder owner Jamie Grassick from Fochabers couldn’t resist taking this snap and sending it in to us.
Enjoying a winter wonderland is Fergus, happily romping in the snow at Weem Hill in this pic sent in by reader Bill Stewart.
Bounding happily along is a westie called Wilson. This snap was <br />taken at Duthie Park by Sarah Cruickshank, Bridge of Don.
Looking as if they’ve plenty of energy are Buddy and Stitch from Oban. This picture was taken in Dunbeg hills and was sent in to us by reader Brian McMahon.
‘Our Bella… full of mischief but face of innocence’, according to owner Laura Miller from Caithness.
Having a ball in her grandma and grandad’s sunny back garden in Bridge of Don is Skye. You’ve got to make the most of the good weather when you can as this snap supplied by reader Kevin Bain shows.
What a lovely wee thing! Kobe is a 13-week-old golden retriever who lives <br />with owner Debbie McGregor in Aberdeen.
Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

