Pet portraits: A gallery of the North-East's cutest pets By David Bradley September 18, 2021, 6:00 am WINNER! Rex from Fochabers! See him in the gallery below for the full picture Put your pet to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area. Details for entry are at the end of the gallery below. This week our winner is enjoying a jaunt on Roseisle beach with his owner Jamie Grassick, congratulations to the very handsome Rex! A dog's home is his castle and it's easy to see who rules the roost here! This is Jaxon wondering which bed to sleep in tonight. He is owned by Mr & Mrs McDonald from Turriff. Paddy drying off after a dip. He lives with <br />John & Dorothy Conlon near Invergordon. MAN'S BEST FRIEND: Ross Groves has a great pal in Buddy. The canine companion is pictured here out for a nice walk at Alness Point, Invergordon. Molly can't walk too far these days with her heart condition so owner Eileen Thomson from Stonehaven has a clever solution. Sheriff out for a stroll in Quarral Woods, Elgin, <br />pictured by owner Russell Laurie. WINNER! Rex lives up to his name with his regal bearing even when just out for a stroll along the sands at Roseisle Beach. No wonder owner Jamie Grassick from Fochabers couldn't resist taking this snap and sending it in to us. Enjoying a winter wonderland is Fergus, happily romping in the snow at Weem Hill in this pic sent in by reader Bill Stewart. Bounding happily along is a westie called Wilson. This snap was <br />taken at Duthie Park by Sarah Cruickshank, Bridge of Don. Looking as if they've plenty of energy are Buddy and Stitch from Oban. This picture was taken in Dunbeg hills and was sent in to us by reader Brian McMahon. 'Our Bella… full of mischief but face of innocence', according to owner Laura Miller from Caithness. Having a ball in her grandma and grandad's sunny back garden in Bridge of Don is Skye. You've got to make the most of the good weather when you can as this snap supplied by reader Kevin Bain shows. What a lovely wee thing! Kobe is a 13-week-old golden retriever who lives <br />with owner Debbie McGregor in Aberdeen. Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement? Let us know your name and address, your pet's name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk