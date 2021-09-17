Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021
News / Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Data: Aberdeen remains the area with highest proportion of EU-born residents

By Lesley-Anne Kelly
September 17, 2021, 3:34 pm
British and EU flags

New data from the National Records of Scotland provides an up to date look at the diverse nature of Scottish local authority areas.

The data, released today from the Scottish statistics authority provides an in depth look at the nationalities and countries of birth that make up Scotland in 2020.

What does the report show?

The report shows that Aberdeen city remains the Scottish local authority with the highest proportion of EU-born residents at approximately 13%. The second highest area is the city of Edinburgh at just over 12%.

The map below shows the full information for each area of Scotland. Click on an area for more information.

How has the situation changed over time?

The report also provided data going back to 2004 showing how the proportion of UK and non-UK-born residents has changed. In many areas of the north and north-east the share of the population born elsewhere has remained stable over time. Whereas in Aberdeen city it has continued to rise most years.

At a wider Scottish level, the report delves into more detail on the most popular countries. Poland comes out on top with approximately 80,000 Polish born Scottish residents estimated in 2020. Followed by Germany, Pakistan, India and the Republic of Ireland.

More from the data team:

 

