Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire venues set to take part in Doors Open Day festival

By Denny Andonova
September 17, 2021, 7:44 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 8:10 pm
More than 20 venues across Aberdeenshire are preparing to welcome visitors as part of this year's Doors Open Day festival. 
The festival will run from September 18 until the end of the month.

More than 20 venues across Aberdeenshire are preparing to welcome visitors as part of Scotland’s biggest free festival of history and culture.

Organisations from across the region will open their doors for people of all ages in the annual Doors Open Day festival, which offers free access to sites and events across the country.

The festival, which has been running for 32 years, aims to ensure that Scotland’s built and cultural heritage is made accessible to everyone living in and visiting the country.

Inspired by the success of last year’s first ever digital festival, which welcomed 184,000 virtual visitors from across the world, the 2021 festival will have both online and in-person events and activities across Scotland.

Duff House, is an impressive mansion designed William Adam, and is considered by many to be the finest classical country house built on a new site in early 18th century Scotland.

However, activities in the north-east will remain digital this year, offering locals the opportunity to visit some of the most “fascinating” places in the region from the comfort of their homes.

Chairman of infrastructure services committee Peter Argyle said: “Aberdeenshire has a wealth of interesting historical and important buildings – and lots of fascinating stories to accompany them – and this digital approach will help us to showcase our rich heritage to a new audience from far and wide.”

An insight into north-east architecture and culture

Aberdeenshire Council has organised a week of Doors Open Days events, which will run from September 18 until the end of the month.

Among the highlights are a virtual tour of the Duff House Mausoleum given by the Duke of Fife, a video tour of the Garioch Heritage Centre, and “stunning” 360-degree digital tours of Peathill Kirk and Pitsligo Castle.

Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie. Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Committee vice-chairman John Cox added: “Aberdeenshire residents and those across the country will be able to enjoy an insight into north-east architecture from the comfort of their own homes, and I hope it will encourage people to visit in person in the future.”

Highlights of the events in the north-east will be posted daily on the Aberdeenshire Architecture, Heritage & Design Facebook page.

Full list of Doors Open Day activities:

  • 1 High Shore, Banff
  • Duff House Mausoleum
  • Museum of Banff
  • Macduff Marine Aquarium
  • Portsoy Church Centre
  • Portsoy Salmon Bothy
  • Peathill Kirk & Pitsligo Castle, Rosehearty
  • Fraserburgh Heritage Society Ltd
  • The Faithlie Centre, Fraserburgh
  • Bennachie Visitor Centre
  • Garioch Heritage Centre
  • Garlogie Mill Beam Engine and Turbine House
    Blairs Museum
  • Marine Scotland Science Marine Laboratory
  • St Cyrus National Nature Reserve
  • Tod Head Lighthouse
  • Alford Heritage Museum
  • Christ Church, Kincardine O’Neil
  • Finzean Water Mills – Bucket Mill
  • Leith Hall
  • St Ternan’s Episcopal Church, Muchalls

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]