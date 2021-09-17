Aberdeenshire venues set to take part in Doors Open Day festival

More than 20 venues across Aberdeenshire are preparing to welcome visitors as part of Scotland’s biggest free festival of history and culture.

Organisations from across the region will open their doors for people of all ages in the annual Doors Open Day festival, which offers free access to sites and events across the country.

The festival, which has been running for 32 years, aims to ensure that Scotland’s built and cultural heritage is made accessible to everyone living in and visiting the country.

Inspired by the success of last year’s first ever digital festival, which welcomed 184,000 virtual visitors from across the world, the 2021 festival will have both online and in-person events and activities across Scotland.

However, activities in the north-east will remain digital this year, offering locals the opportunity to visit some of the most “fascinating” places in the region from the comfort of their homes.

Chairman of infrastructure services committee Peter Argyle said: “Aberdeenshire has a wealth of interesting historical and important buildings – and lots of fascinating stories to accompany them – and this digital approach will help us to showcase our rich heritage to a new audience from far and wide.”

An insight into north-east architecture and culture

Aberdeenshire Council has organised a week of Doors Open Days events, which will run from September 18 until the end of the month.

Among the highlights are a virtual tour of the Duff House Mausoleum given by the Duke of Fife, a video tour of the Garioch Heritage Centre, and “stunning” 360-degree digital tours of Peathill Kirk and Pitsligo Castle.

Committee vice-chairman John Cox added: “Aberdeenshire residents and those across the country will be able to enjoy an insight into north-east architecture from the comfort of their own homes, and I hope it will encourage people to visit in person in the future.”

Highlights of the events in the north-east will be posted daily on the Aberdeenshire Architecture, Heritage & Design Facebook page.

Full list of Doors Open Day activities: