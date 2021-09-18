Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anti-vax protesters gather outside Aberdeen vaccination hub as Covid cases in ICU hit seven-month high

By Craig Munro
September 18, 2021, 4:33 pm
Anti-vaccination protesters outside the former John Lewis in Aberdeen.
Anti-vaccination protesters outside the former John Lewis in Aberdeen.

Scores of people joined an anti-vaccination march in the centre of Aberdeen this afternoon – as the number of people with Covid in Scottish ICUs reached a seven-month high.

Protesters gathered with signs in the Castlegate at around 1pm, before walking to the steps outside the St Nicholas Centre and then continuing on to gather outside the vaccination centre at the former John Lewis on George Street.

The unmasked crowd shouted “Don’t do it!” at people making their way to the entrance of the vaccine hub, which was guarded by a pair of police officers.

One woman, who held a large sign reading ‘Do not give up your freedom, do not comply’, said she was “not anti anything, just pro-choice”.

All those who approached the centre’s doors either for an appointment or a drop-in vaccination went in regardless.

The anti-vaccination protest outside St Nicholas Centre, Aberdeen, earlier today.

Adora, a 15-year-old who was watching the protest from the roof of the St Nicholas Centre, said: “They’re protesting children getting the vaccine, but they’re not the children getting the vaccine.

“Their kids are in danger, and we’re in danger if they get what they want, which they won’t.”

Latest national statistics

The latest statistics from the Scottish Government show 27 more people with Covid have died in the past 24 hours, one of whom was in the Aberdeen City area.

Meanwhile, 12 more have been admitted to intensive care units across the country, bringing the current total to 99.

That is the highest ICU figure since February 22, continuing a general upward trend since the middle of last month.

The most recent report from Public Health Scotland shows that between mid-August and mid-September, 35% of Covid-related acute hospital admissions were unvaccinated people – despite them making up less than 9% of the over-18 population.

The majority of people admitted to hospital have had at least one vaccination, but this is a reflection of the fact that the uptake of the vaccine has been very high and it is not 100% effective.

An even more stark demonstration of the impact of vaccination comes from the death statistics: Since the end of last year, more than 83% of the people who died with the virus in Scotland were unvaccinated.

More information about the vaccines can be found on the NHS website here, and you can read our handy guide to their ingredients here.

