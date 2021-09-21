Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police hunt driver who fled Aberdeen crash scene after pursuit

By David Mackay
September 21, 2021, 11:07 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 12:57 pm
The Dyce crash happened after a pursuit. Photo: Police Scotland
Police are hunting for the driver of a car who failed to stop for them in Aberdeen before fleeing a crash.

A woman was taken to hospital after the vehicle near the Marriott Hotel in Dyce on Sunday.

Officers were chasing the car after it failed to stop for them after they signalled for it to pull over.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 3.30pm on Sunday, September 19, a car failed to stop when signalled to by police on the A947 Aberdeen to Old Meldrum road.

“Officers pursued the vehicle, which subsequently crashed at the roundabout junction of Victoria Street and Riverside Drive.

“Emergency services attended and a 56-year-old woman, a rear seat passenger, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“Inquires are ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle and anyone with any information should contact police by calling 101.”

A spokeswoman for the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner said: “Police Scotland has referred the incident to PIRC and it is currently being reviewed.”

Anyone with information should quote incident number 2726 from September 19.

 

