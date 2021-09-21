Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Attempted armed robbery in Aberdeen has police appealing for witnesses

By Ross Hempseed
September 21, 2021, 9:30 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 9:31 pm
A man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery at the shop in Garthdee
Police are currently on the hunt for three men who attempted to rob a convenience stone in the Garthdee area of Aberdeen.

The incident happened around 8pm on Monday, September 20, at the Gaitside Stores premises on Gaitside Drive.

Three men entered the store and demanded money with one man possessing a knife.

The suspects were described as young slim males wearing dark coloured clothing and face coverings. One of the men was in a grey coloured hooded jumper and black trousers.

The men left the store empty-handed, travelling on foot in the direction of Inchbrae Terrace, Aberdeen.

Detective Sergeant Kirsten Douglas said: “The men’s demands were refused by a staff member who managed to get them to leave the store.

“Officers carried out a thorough search of the area and we are seeking any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“We believe at least one of the men spoke with a local accent and we’d ask anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour around the Garthdee area on Monday to report this to officers so that we can investigate.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3428 of 20 September. An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers.

