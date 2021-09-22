Like fishing? Snap up your own fishery on the River Deveron

An Aberdeenshire fishery renowned for its first class salmon has hit the market – and it can be yours for £200,000.

The Lower and Upper Castle fishings are situated in the countryside near Huntly and stretch for two miles along the River Deveron.

The fishery offers single and double bank fishing for salmon, sea trout and brown trout with the river having the fifth highest salmon and sea trout rod catch in Scotland.

The spot’s catch record shows a five-year average, up to 2019, of 23.4 salmon and 18.2 trout per season and is also known to regularly produce wild brown trout weighing more than five pounds.

‘An exciting prospect’

The sale is being handled by Christian Wroe from Galbraith, who said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a superb fishery, offering varied and some very challenging fishing with 28 named pools.

“The Deveron has a well-deserved reputation as a top class salmon river with runs of spring, summer and often prolific runs of autumn salmon through to season’s end. Each season brings in some fish in the 30lbs class.

“In addition to the wonderful scenery all around, this stretch of river is easy to access, being just two miles from Huntly.

“The property has all the amenities that could be required, including an excellent fishing hut and cabin.

“This sale is an exciting prospect for private individuals or alternatively a corporate buyer interested in being able to host clients for a day’s fishing throughout the season.”

A first class fishery

The Lower Castle beat accommodates four rods covering around 1.25 miles of double bank fishing with 21 named pools. All are productive in the right water conditions and offer a number of deep holding pools with “fast, streamy water”.

Meanwhile, the Upper Castle beat accommodates two rods over 0.75 miles of single bank fishing with seven named pools. This beat has a wilder nature which has been under-fished recently but offers good holding pools for more challenging fishing.

There is a fully serviced fishing hut on site as well as a new cabin with solar powered kitchen and toilet facilities, wifi and a wood burning stove. It overlooks the hut pool from a terrace which has views up and down the river.

The water is a “modest” width and can be easily waded or fished from the bank. The height and temperature can also be monitored at the fishery with reporting telemetry viewable online.

River Deveron has an overall catchment area of of 1,266km2 and a length of 61 miles from source to sea. Its salmon and sea trout season officially opens on February 11 and closes on October 31, while the brown trout season runs between March 15 and October 6.

Lower and Upper Castle Fishings, Huntly, AB54 4SH are for sale through Galbraith at a guide price of £200,000.