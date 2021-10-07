Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hot and spicy: Why we’re wearing red, orange, yellow and pink this autumn

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 7, 2021, 5:00 pm
Red Unisex Printed Joggers, £22, Prettylittlething.
Red Unisex Printed Joggers, £22, Prettylittlething.

Spicy reds, oranges and yellows will brighten your day and put a skip in your step. Throw in some punchy pinks and it’s a party.

In home décor there’s a trend for alkaline colours of blues and violets, but not so with fashion where acid is in the house and hot, vivid shades rule.

The autumn and winter months often see us retreating into black and greys, navy and browns, but not so this year.

The high street, both real and online, is awash with happy colours more usually associated with summertime.

It’s like no-one wants summer to end and we can eke out what’s left of it by dressing like it’s July.

Keeping spirits up

The shift from office to homeworking could be a factor as many of us have ditched formal workwear and are now doing our jobs in much more jolly attire.

There’s still a need to keep our spirits up and it may be easier to feel motivated when heading to the kitchen to start a day of solitary work in a zingy yellow sweatshirt instead of an energy-zapping dark jumper.

Individually, hot bright colours have a lot going for them; they are generally energising, attention-grabbing and cheery.

Mix and match them to create a heady combo that oozes confidence and chutzpah. It’s hard not to get noticed in a pink jacket with an orange dress and pink heels.

Or team them with black, grey and navy to elevate an outfit if you’d rather not overdo the spice.

Our hot and spicy picks:

Pink Oversized Blazer, £75, River Island.
Cassie shoe in winter pink, £95, Dune London.
Stripe Pink Knitted Polo Top, £49.50, Oliver Bonas.
Pink merino wool jumper, £39, Sonder Studio.
Super Soft Pink and Red Abstract Star Scarf, £35, Oliver Bonas.
Pink and Orange Animal Print Hat, £22, Oliver Bonas.
Anyday Recycled Puffer Vest Orange, £45, John Lewis.
Yellow Unisex Printed Oversized Hoodie, £25, Prettylittlething.
Anyday Heat Gen Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Top in Poppy Red, £16, John Lewis.

