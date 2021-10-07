Hot and spicy: Why we’re wearing red, orange, yellow and pink this autumn

Spicy reds, oranges and yellows will brighten your day and put a skip in your step. Throw in some punchy pinks and it’s a party.

In home décor there’s a trend for alkaline colours of blues and violets, but not so with fashion where acid is in the house and hot, vivid shades rule.

The autumn and winter months often see us retreating into black and greys, navy and browns, but not so this year.

The high street, both real and online, is awash with happy colours more usually associated with summertime.

It’s like no-one wants summer to end and we can eke out what’s left of it by dressing like it’s July.

Keeping spirits up

The shift from office to homeworking could be a factor as many of us have ditched formal workwear and are now doing our jobs in much more jolly attire.

There’s still a need to keep our spirits up and it may be easier to feel motivated when heading to the kitchen to start a day of solitary work in a zingy yellow sweatshirt instead of an energy-zapping dark jumper.

Individually, hot bright colours have a lot going for them; they are generally energising, attention-grabbing and cheery.

Mix and match them to create a heady combo that oozes confidence and chutzpah. It’s hard not to get noticed in a pink jacket with an orange dress and pink heels.

Or team them with black, grey and navy to elevate an outfit if you’d rather not overdo the spice.

Our hot and spicy picks: