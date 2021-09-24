Petrofac charged with seven separate offences of failing to prevent bribery, intends to plead guilty By Hamish Penman September 24, 2021, 3:15 pm Energy services giant Petrofac has been charged with seven separate offences of failing to prevent bribery between 2011 and 2017. Following requisition by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the company attended Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London earlier today. Having been heard at the court, the case has been sent to the Crown Court, in line with the legal procedure for SFO cases into serious and complex financial crime. To read more, visit Energy Voice. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Petrofac admits failing to stop staff paying £32m in bribes to secure contracts Petrofac to admit failing to stop staff from paying bribes in the Middle East