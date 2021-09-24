Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Friday courts round-up – the fish slice attacker

By The crime and courts team
September 24, 2021, 6:04 pm

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Man couldn’t accept relationship was over

A man who bombarded his ex with letters, gifts, flowers and visits after she ended their relationship has been fined.

Alexander Morrison, 29, of Bridge View Drive, Inverness, took the break up badly and used offerings, drive-bys and unannounced visits at all hours in an attempt to rekindle the romance.

Alexander Morrison leaves Inverness Sheriff Court

But the woman found his behaviour frightening and contacted police, resulting in a charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to his ex-partner.

The sentencing on Thursday heard that Morrison relationship fell apart following an argument.

‘Accidental’ punch lands man in court

A man claimed he was aiming for someone else when he punched a woman during a drunken rammy at an Aberdeen house party.

Randolph Ross, 29, admitted drinking a large amount of alcohol at the party on Rowlett South Road, Aberdeen where he became aggressive after an argument with another guest on January 4 this year.

Randolph Ross leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that when a fight broke out in the kitchen Ross swung a punch and hit a woman – giving her a black eye.

He later claimed he was aiming the punch at another man.

Fish slice attacker

A woman armed with a fish slice battered and robbed a man with learning difficulties in his own home.

The vulnerable victim awoke to find Heather Jolly and a second, unidentified woman, inside his home in the Sheddocksley area.

Heather Jolly.

The pair shouted “where’s the money?” before Jolly, 48, grabbed a metal fish slice from the kitchen and began hitting the man with it.

Both women eventually left with a laptop, phone and medication, and their terrified victim phoned the police and his elderly mother.

‘Danger to women locked up’

A predator has been described as “a danger to women” and is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of multiple rapes and sex assaults across the north and north-east.

Sex offender Christopher Hyde faced a total of 22 charges involving six different victims over an 18-year period in various properties and locations in Inverness, Nairn and Aberdeen.

They occurred between January 1, 2000 and October 11, 2018.

A jury at the High Court in Inverness convicted him of 11 offences, including four rapes involving two women and two of sexually assaulting a third woman, after a trial that lasted almost three weeks.

