Friday courts round-up – the fish slice attacker

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Man couldn’t accept relationship was over

A man who bombarded his ex with letters, gifts, flowers and visits after she ended their relationship has been fined.

Alexander Morrison, 29, of Bridge View Drive, Inverness, took the break up badly and used offerings, drive-bys and unannounced visits at all hours in an attempt to rekindle the romance.

But the woman found his behaviour frightening and contacted police, resulting in a charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to his ex-partner.

The sentencing on Thursday heard that Morrison relationship fell apart following an argument.

‘Accidental’ punch lands man in court

A man claimed he was aiming for someone else when he punched a woman during a drunken rammy at an Aberdeen house party.

Randolph Ross, 29, admitted drinking a large amount of alcohol at the party on Rowlett South Road, Aberdeen where he became aggressive after an argument with another guest on January 4 this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that when a fight broke out in the kitchen Ross swung a punch and hit a woman – giving her a black eye.

He later claimed he was aiming the punch at another man.

Fish slice attacker

A woman armed with a fish slice battered and robbed a man with learning difficulties in his own home.

The vulnerable victim awoke to find Heather Jolly and a second, unidentified woman, inside his home in the Sheddocksley area.

The pair shouted “where’s the money?” before Jolly, 48, grabbed a metal fish slice from the kitchen and began hitting the man with it.

Both women eventually left with a laptop, phone and medication, and their terrified victim phoned the police and his elderly mother.

‘Danger to women locked up’

A predator has been described as “a danger to women” and is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of multiple rapes and sex assaults across the north and north-east.

Sex offender Christopher Hyde faced a total of 22 charges involving six different victims over an 18-year period in various properties and locations in Inverness, Nairn and Aberdeen.

They occurred between January 1, 2000 and October 11, 2018.

A jury at the High Court in Inverness convicted him of 11 offences, including four rapes involving two women and two of sexually assaulting a third woman, after a trial that lasted almost three weeks.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.