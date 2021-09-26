Police close Wellington Road in Aberdeen due to ongoing incident

Police closed Wellington Road in Aberdeen as they attended an ongoing incident on Sunday morning.

The road was closed at around 3am and remained closed for over eight hours while officers attend the scene.

Officers reported that the closure was between Abbotswell Road and Craigshaw Road.

Eyewitnesses on the scene said there were three or four police cars in attendance.

The cordon also appeared to cover an area of bushes behind Costa.

The road was reopened to users on Sunday afternoon.

Police advised people to avoid the area while they were on the scene.

Police have since confirmed that the closure was due to a ‘serious’ assault and that a man has been arrested in connection.