Provost Skene’s House: Council reveals opening date for ‘hall of heroes’

The long-awaited reopening of Provost Skene’s House will take place in less than two weeks, Aberdeen City Council has announced.

Dating back to the 16th century, the home on Guestrow – the city’s oldest surviving building – has been undergoing a major refurbishment for more than two years.

As part of the £3.8 million revamp, it will include a “hall of heroes”, honouring some of the north-east’s most historic figures.

It will include Nobel laureate Lord Boyd Ord, who helped establish the Rowett Institute, operatic soprano Mary Garden and football legend Denis Law.

Work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic – but the public will finally get the chance to see inside the new-look building for themselves from October 9.

Provost Skene’s House ‘most historic’

“Provost Skene’s House is one of the city’s oldest buildings and I’m delighted that the renovations which have now been completed to the highest standards will ensure that it can be enjoyed by new generations of visitors,” said Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s city centre masterplan lead.

“The architects, building services staff, exhibitions designers and specialist contractors have all done a first-class job in difficult circumstances during the Covid-19 pandemic. As we look ahead to the October school holidays we are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors to the city’s newest attraction in our most historic building.”

The building will be operated by the city council’s archives, galleries and museums service.

Opening hours will be Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

Council row over work

Last month a row erupted when SNP councillor Michael Hutchison questioned the quality of the repointing work at Provost Skene’s House.

He claimed some of the brickwork had been covered with mortar.

Ms Boulton claimed staff had been left “distraught” by the comments, and councillors voted to refer Mr Hutchison to the standards watchdog over claims he had breached their code of conduct.